Colorado Buffaloes Legend Eric Bieniemy Makes College Football Hall of Fame Ballot
If one flipped through the pages of Colorado Buffaloes history, Eric Bieniemy wouldn't leave any page unscathed.
The running back who plunged Colorado into its golden age is on the 2026 College Football Hall of Fame ballot.
Bieniemy would be the 12th Colorado alum to be inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame, which currently includes 10 players and coach Bill McCartney. Each even year of this decade has seen a Flatiron legend immortalized, as Deion Figures (2024), Rashaan Salaam (2022) and Michael Westbrook (2020) are the Buffs' three most recent inductees.
Over four seasons in Boulder, Bieniemy made enemies of every defender who stood in his way. A program-record 3,940 rushing yards and 42 touchdowns don't paint the entire picture, as his endless gallops across Folsom Field helped the Buffaloes win their first and only National Championship in 1990.
Bieniemy finished the season third in Heisman Trophy voting and was a unanimous All-American. Today, he's on a docket that includes two Heisman winners: Quarterback Cam Newton (Auburn Tigers, 2010) and running back Mark Ingram (Alabama Crimson Tide, 2009).
In addition to Newton and Ingram, this year's ballot puts Bieniemy in pristine company. Nebraska Cornhuskers powerhouse Ndamukong Suh, Florida Gators speedster Percy Harvin and Boise State Broncos gunslinger Kellen Moore make up its additional collegiate legends.
Pittsburgh Panthers lineman Aaron Donald, Syracuse Orange wide receiver Marvin Harrison Sr. and Oklahoma State Cowboys wideout Dez Bryant were brilliant college players but became more well-known for their NFL careers.
Cornerback Chris Hudson, an All-American and Jim Thorpe Award winner in 1994 and staple of Colorado's strong backline throughout the early 1990s, also made the ballot. Bieniemy was inducted into the CU Athletics Hall of Fame in 2010, while Hudson made it in 2016.
Bieniemy was selected in the second round of the 1991 NFL Draft by the San Diego Chargers. His time in the NFL never echoed his success at Colorado, but Bieniemy put together an admirable nine-year tenure with the Chargers, Cincinnati Bengals and Philadelphia Eagles.
Underestimated for his stout 5-7 frame before dominating with the Buffs, Bienemy's size likely led to his struggles in the pros. He never eclipsed 98 carries or 381 yards in a season and scored just 11 career touchdowns, but his durability led to efficient stints as a backup.
Bieniemy has gone on to have an extremely successful coaching career post-retirement. He returned to Boulder in 2001 as Colorado's running backs coach for two seasons and currently has the same role with the Chicago Bears.
Bieniemy's first offensive coordinator job also came with the Buffaloes, serving for two more campaigns from 2011 to 2012. He later won two Super Bowls as the Kansas City Chiefs' OC from 2018 to 2022.
A mere 0.02 percent of college football's 5.78 million players and coaches have been inducted into its hall of fame. Bieniemy has the resume for a comfortable induction, and Hudson could hear his name called down the line.
The class and its top vote receivers will be unveiled this January.