Colorado Buffaloes Linebacker Named 'Sleeper' Prospect Ahead Of NFL Draft
Linebacker LaVonta Bentley was one of the Colorado Buffaloes' most productive and overall consistent defensive players of the past seasons, but the Alabama native hasn't received nearly enough attention as an NFL Draft prospect.
Fortunately for Bentley, his strong performance in Colorado's "NFL Showcase" on Friday seemingly helped boost his untapped stock. His strong footwork in pass coverage drills, in particular, left a strong impression on the bevy of NFL scouts in attendance, according to Buffalo, New York-based sports radio director Muki Hawkins.
"Colorado LB LaVonta Bentley impressed multiple scouts today," Hawkins wrote on X. "He even participated in DB drills to show his fluidity and coverage skills, his numbers are amongst the Top 8 Linebackers in this draft class. Please go back and watch the tape on this guy. #sleeper."
During the drills portion of Colorado's pro day, Bentley recorded a 30.5-inch vertical, a full inch higher than what he recorded at last month's Big 12 pro day. Bentley also totaled 25 bench reps during the Big 12 pro day, which would've been the second-most among linebackers at the NFL scouting combine.
"I wanted to display that I can move in space, show what I can do out there, and move like a DB going sideline-to-sideline and leave it out on the field," Bentley said of his Colorado pro day performance.
The 6-foot, 230-pound linebacker's best season with the Buffs came in 2023 when he recorded 68 total tackles (40 solo), 9.5 TFLs, five sacks and two pass breakups. While playing alongside fellow inside linebacker Nikhai Hill-Green this past season, Bentley finished with 55 total tackles (34 solo), four TFLs and two fumble recoveries.
After working closely with Bentley during his two years with the Buffs, Colorado linebackers coach Andre' Hart praised his physicality and natural instincts for the game.
"He's a tough, physical player," Hart said. "He's a football player at the end of the day. Minus any attributes you may think he doesn't have, he's a hard worker, and he can take hard coaching."
Before transferring to Colorado ahead of the 2023 season, Bentley spent his first four college seasons at Clemson, tallying 73 total tackles, 11.5 TFLs and 5.5 sacks in 40 games played.
With the NFL Draft now less than three weeks away, Bentley projects as a potential late-round pick or undrafted free-agent signee. Still, he did plenty to help his draft stock on Friday with countless coaches and scouts looking on.
"I felt great," Bentley said. "I displayed that I can move out in space, run good, do my drills fluent. The scouts, they loved it. And I loved it. At the end of the day, I worked for it. It's a dream come true. This is an opportunity, and I want to attack each and every opportunity I get."