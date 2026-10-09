Five Colorado Buffaloes Raise NFL Draft Stocks Despite Losing Skid

Despite the Colorado Buffaloes’ recent three-game losing skid, there have still been bright spots among their talented roster. The Buffaloes expected better results at this point in the season, but it has arguably been only one or two positions holding these players back.

The Buffs are expected to send a number of players to the NFL in the 2027 NFL Draft, and although some players have seen their draft stocks fall amid the losing skid, these five have only seen theirs climb.

1. Defensive Lineman Santana Hopper

Sep 12, 2026; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes defensive lineman Santana Hopper (97) tackles Weber State Wildcats quarterback Nate Dahle (13) in the first quarter at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Hopper looks like a bona fide NFL prospect through five weeks, as he has been a game-wrecker in opposing teams’ backfields. He has 18 total tackles, 12 of which are unassisted, along with a sack. His performance against the then-No. 12 Texas Tech Red Raiders truly put him on the map, as he racked up 5.5 tackles for loss in that contest alone.

He has proven that his skill set is transferable from level to level, and that is something that NFL teams are likely paying close attention to.

2. Edge Rusher Lamont Lester Jr.

Alongside Hopper on the defensive front has been another NFL Draft candidate in Lamont Lester Jr. He burst onto the scene with his three-sack Week 1 performance against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets, and it has elevated him to the leading sack total on the team (four).

Although he’s missed some time due to an injury, it appears minor considering he wasn’t officially ruled out of Colorado’s Week 5 contest until the day of the game. His knack for getting to the quarterback should earn him an NFL roster spot if this level of play continues

3. Wide Receiver Joseph Williams

Oct 3, 2026; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes offensive lineman Chauncey Gooden (51) lifts wide receiver Joseph Williams (8) following his touchdown reception in the first quarter against the Texas Tech Red Raiders at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Although Williams has the option to come back to college for a few more years if he so desires, his future in the NFL may be secure after the season he’s putting together. He’s established himself as a true top receiver, leading the Buffaloes with 32 catches for 454 yards and five touchdowns.

His 6-2, 200-pound frame is already ideal for an NFL receiver, but with his consistent production this season, he’s going to have pro eyes on him for the remainder of the year.

4. Linebacker Gideon ESPN Lampron

Lampron was billed as a defensive quarterback during the offense, and he has lived up to those expectations. Despite playing at the FCS level just two seasons ago, Lampron has proven his ability to adapt to the next level. He’s been a tackling machine, with 38 total tackles, 24 solo tackles and a pass breakup.

He’s been dominant against the run, filling gaps and being a key contributor to the Buffaloes’ success in stopping opposing rushing attacks this year. Given that his leadership has also been as prominent as expected, he is a tantalizing NFL prospect as it stands.

5. Cornerback Boo Carter

Sep 26, 2026; Waco, Texas, USA; Colorado Buffaloes defensive back Boo Carter (6) tips a pass intended for Baylor Bears wide receiver Gavin Freeman (6) during the first half at McLane Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Chris Jones-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

While Carter hasn’t quite been the multi-positional star he was expected to be at the start of the year, he’s proven that he’s a dang good cornerback. Despite this being his first season at the position, he’s been lockdown in coverage both man and zone this season, finding success both on the outside and in the slot.

Colorado has routinely switched Carter onto opposing receivers when they are having successful games, and he has shut each of them down rather easily. While NFL teams would certainly prefer him to have the versatile skill set of a multi-positional player, and they’d also like to see his tackling improve, he has clear NFL upside.

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