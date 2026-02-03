Colorado Buffaloes’ Most Overlooked Wide Receiver

The offseason for the Colorado Buffaloes has been an eventful one, with coach Deion Sanders reshaping the roster through the transfer portal. The wide receiver room has undergone a complete makeover, bringing in several new faces.

Amid all the changes, one player stands that out and is worth watching is redshirt freshman Quanell Farrakhan Jr.

He played a small role for the Buffaloes last season, catching only one pass for 17 yards against the Arizona Wildcats. Despite this, Farrakhan Jr. came to Colorado as a four-star recruit from North Shore High School in Texas. His potential is not going unnoticed.

Apr 19, 2025; Boulder, CO, USA; Colorado Buffaloes wide receiver Quanell Farrakhan Jr. (14) and cornerback Ben Bouzi (39) during the spring game at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images | Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

The Buffaloes have brought a plethora of new talent to the wide receivers room this offseason, including Danny Scudero, Kam Perry, DeAndre Moore Jr., and Ernest Campbell. Despite all these new faces, Farrakhan Jr. is a player to watch this season.

If Farrakhan Jr. can take that next step in his progression, he could be one of Colorado’s most dependable options at wide receiver to get the passing game going. With the new roster, this could be the year that he makes the leap from behind the scenes to a starring role.

The wide receiver corps for the Buffaloes has a lot of new faces, but Farrakhan Jr.’s potential and opportunity make him one of the most exciting players to watch for the program this upcoming season.

Apr 19, 2025; Boulder, CO, USA; Colorado Buffaloes wide receiver Quanell Farrakhan Jr. (14) during the spring game at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images | Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

Not only is Farrakhan Jr. an underrated weapon, but he could also make a meaningful impact on Colorado’s offense. He was a four-star recruit for a reason and deserves a chance to make his presence felt in the newly revamped wide receiver room.

Farrakhan Jr. racked up 2,975 receiving yards and 41 touchdowns over four varsity seasons, leaving a major mark at the high school level. He earned first-team All-District honors every year while playing at three different Texas high schools.

That kind of production and consistency makes him one of the most talented young pass catchers in the Buffaloes’ wide receiver room right now. He should compete early in camp, though his biggest obstacle will be getting ahead of Campbell.

With Scudero, Perry, and Moore Jr. seeming like the locked-in starting trio, opportunities might be limited, but the talent is there.

If Farrakhan Jr. can seize those chances, he has the potential to emerge as a reliable playmaker in Colorado’s offense. This season could be his moment to step out of the shadows and prove he belongs among the team’s top weapons.

Tough Competition From Colorado’s Top Receivers

Nov 1, 2025; San Jose, California, USA; San Jose State Spartans wide receiver Danny Scudero (10) runs in for the touchdown after the catch against the Hawaii Rainbow Wahine during the third quarter at CEFCU Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Neville E. Guard-Imagn Images | Neville E. Guard-Imagn Images

Figuring out the Buffaloes’ wide receiver room could be tricky in a “Go-Go” offense built around the run. Scudero has been the team’s most productive pass catcher and can line up both inside and outside, giving the offense valuable versatility.

Perry, meanwhile, looks like a natural fit in the slot, where his route-running and chemistry with

Julian Lewis will likely command the majority of targets.

With newcomers like Campbell also stretching the field as a vertical threat, Farrakhan Jr. faces a tough challenge. Scudero, Moore Jr. and Perry’s established roles effectively block him from playing time early in the season, limiting his opportunities to make an impact.

Still, if Farrakhan Jr. can take advantage of situational packages, he could find ways to contribute down the line.

How Sanders chooses to deploy his playmakers will largely define the passing attack next season. It will also determine how much of a role Farrakhan Jr. can carve out in a crowded, talent-loaded receiver room.