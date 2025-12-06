Colorado Center Zarian McGill Reacts To Surprising All-Big 12 Snub

As expected considering their 3-9 final record, the Colorado Buffaloes didn't exactly litter the Big 12's postseason all-conference teams and awards. Only five Buffs received some level of recognition, led by second-team selections Jordan Seaton and Omarion Miller.

Behind the wide receiver Miller and the offensive tackle Seaton, defensive backs Preston Hodge and Tawfiq Byard, punter Damon Greaves and defensive end London Merritt each received an honorable mention nod. Surprisingly, center Zarian McGill didn't receive any recognition despite playing a key role within Colorado's improved offensive line.

McGill reacted to the snub on X, quote-tweeting a list of Colorado's All-Big 12 players with the caption "Crazy" and a facepalm emoji.

Zarian McGill's Impact On Colorado's Offensive Line

McGill, a former Louisiana-Monroe and Louisiana Tech transfer, started in all 12 games at center and was one of the conference's highest-graded interior offensive linemen at 72.4, according to Pro Football Focus. Entering Colorado's season finale, McGill had allowed only one sack and six quarterback hurries.

The 6-foot-2, 320-pound graduate student beat out Cooper Lovelace for the starting center job in fall camp and never looked back.

"I knew it was gonna be a competition coming in, so I just tried to put my head down, go to work and stay consistent every day," McGill said. "I looked up and won a job, so I've been trying to stay consistent and come to work every day."

Along with winning Pro Football Focus' Big 12 Center of the Week in Week 6, McGill helped Colorado's rushing attack take a step forward this season. The Buffs averaged 125.6 rushing yards per game, a sharp increase from last year's mark of 65.2.

Although improved, the ultimately poor rushing numbers and the 38 sacks allowed (most in Big 12) didn't produce much respect for Colorado's offensive line, and McGill likely suffered.

Other Potential All-Big 12 Snubs

Only two other Buffs may have had a case for an All-Big 12 honorable mention nod: wide receiver Joseph Williams and linebacker Jeremiah Brown. Williams closed his first season in Boulder with 489 receiving yards and four touchdowns, and Brown totaled 73 tackles (second to Byard's 84), including 7.5 for a loss, two sacks and a fumble recovery.

While McGill's college football career is now complete, the Buffs are set to return Williams, Byard, Seaton, Miller and Merritt — barring transfer.