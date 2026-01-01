Best NFL Draft Fits For Colorado Cornerback Preston Hodge

The Colorado Buffaloes are facing a pivotal offseason after heavy roster turnover through the transfer portal. Combined with multiple starters graduating and preparing for the NFL Draft, Deion Sanders and his staff have major roster decisions ahead.

It’s unclear how many Buffaloes will actually be drafted in the NFL Draft, but there’s still a handful of them that have a strong chance of seeing that happen. One underrated name that could find himself drafted on day three could be cornerback Preston Hodge.

He’s coming off a solid senior season and, despite the Buffaloes winning just three games, Hodge was one of the team’s few consistent bright spots.

Hodge recorded 41 tackles and an interception while posting 13 pass deflections on the outside. His length, ball skills, and competitiveness in coverage give him a realistic path to becoming a reliable secondary depth player at the next level.

Those traits helped him hold his own against opposing passing games despite limited help around him. As draft season approaches, Hodge has quietly built a profile that could intrigue teams searching for value and upside late in the draft.

Minnesota Vikings Make Sense as a Potential Landing Spot

The Vikings have had trouble building a consistent secondary, even with Brian Flores helping improve the defense. Depth at cornerback is still a concern.

Going into the offseason, Minnesota will have just Byron Murphy Jr. and Isaiah Rodgers under contract, so cornerback is a clear need. With a few Day 3 draft picks, the Vikings could look at someone like Preston Hodge to add depth.

If Hodge doesn’t get drafted, he could still be a good UDFA target. Coach Kevin O’Connell has a history of developing undrafted players like Ivan Pace Jr., Jalen Redmond, and Myles Price, which could work in Hodge’s favor.

Even if the odds aren’t in his favor to be drafted, Minnesota gives him a chance to compete for real snaps instead of sitting behind a crowded depth chart. Whether he gets picked late or signed as a free agent, Hodge could quickly find a role and contribute in the secondary.

Denver Broncos Offer a Natural Landing Spot for Preston Hodge

For a player like Hodge, if he doesn’t get drafted, it would make sense for him to sign a UDFA deal with the local team in the Denver Broncos. Even with a strong secondary in place, he could work his way onto the practice squad.

Getting drafted will be tough with how deep this year’s cornerback class is, but Hodge should have plenty of chances through training camp invites or UDFA deals. Coach Sean Payton has had a history of finding value in late-round picks, and Hodge could be next.

If he stands out in camp or on the practice squad, Hodge could earn snaps on special teams and gradually work his way into the rotation. With the right opportunity and consistent play, he could become a reliable contributor in the Broncos secondary.

Even starting on the practice squad, his skills and work ethic give him a real shot at carving out a fit with the team.