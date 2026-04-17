Top Five Former Colorado Buffaloes in NFL History

As the 2026 NFL Draft approaches and the Colorado Buffaloes look to send another wave of talent to the league, it’s worth looking back at the best former Buffs to play at the next level.

Here’s a breakdown of the five greatest former Buffaloes in NFL history.

5. Mark Haynes (Defensive Back)

Jan 10, 1988; Denver, CO, USA; FILE PHOTO; Denver Broncos defensive back Mark Haynes (36) intercepts a pass against the Houston Oilers during the 1987 AFC Divisional Playoff game at Mile High Stadium. The Broncos defeated Oliers 34-10. Mandatory Credit: Imagn Images | RVR Photos-Imagn Images

At Colorado, Haynes recorded 256 total tackles, which was good for the second-most in school history when he left the program. He also recorded five interceptions, one of which he took to the house for a pick-six. He was a First-Team All-American in 1979 and was inducted into Colorado’s Athletic Hall of Fame in 2017.

Haynes was taken No. 8 overall in the 1980 NFL Draft and went on to have a storied career. He spent five seasons with the New York Giants from 1980 to 1985 before joining the Denver Broncos from 1986 to 1989. He was named a First-Team All-Pro twice in his career and was named to three Pro Bowls. Additionally, he helped the Denver Broncos to three Super Bowl appearances, though they lost each time.

4. Chad Brown (Linebacker)

Jan 28, 1996; Tempe, AZ, USA; FILE PHOTO; Dallas Cowboys running back Emmitt Smith (22) carries the ball against Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Chad Brown (94) during Super Bowl XXX at Sun Devil Stadium. The Cowboys defeated the Steelers 27-17. Mandatory Credit: Michael Chow/The Arizona Republic-Imagn Images | The Arizona Republic-Imagn Images

Brown was also a member of the 2017 CU Athletic Hall of Fame Class, which served as a reflection of the greatness he exhibited in his time with the Buffs. He was a member of Colorado’s 1990 National Championship team and was named a Second-team All-American in 1992. He finished his career as Colorado’s fourth all-time leading tackler with 369.

He was selected 44th overall in the second round of the 1993 NFL Draft by the Pittsburgh Steelers. In addition to his time in the Steel City, he played for the Seattle Seahawks and New England Patriots during his career. He was a First-team All-Pro twice and was named to three Pro Bowls while racking up 1,091 career tackles and 79 career sacks across a 14-year career.

3. Andre Gurode (Guard)

Nov 7, 2010; Green Bay, WI, USA; Dallas Cowboys center Andre Gurode (65) blocks during the game against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field. The Packers defeated the Cowboys 45-7. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images | Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images

Gurode started for all four years of his career at Colorado, being named a consensus First-team All-American as a senior during the 2001 season. He moved all throughout the interior offensive line in that time, and that versatility was just part of what made him so great. He was elected to CU’s Athletic Hall of Fame in 2023.

He was selected in the second round of the 2002 NFL Draft, 37th overall by the Dallas Cowboys. Throughout his career, he also spent time with the Baltimore Ravens, Chicago Bears and Oakland Raiders, but was mostly known for his eight seasons in Dallas. He was named a First-team All-Pro in 2007 and to five Pro Bowls from 2006 to 2010.

Gurode now serves as an assistant offensive line coach on Colorado’s coaching staff.

2. Dick Anderson (Defensive Back)

Dec 1973; Miami, FL, USA; FILE PHOTO; Miami Dolphins safety (40) DICK ANDERSON in action during the 1973 season at the Orange Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Tony Tomsic-USA TODAY NETWORK | Tony Tomsic-Imagn Images

Anderson, a member of the 2002 CU Athletic Hall of Fame class, had an incredible career both in Boulder and the NFL. He was also named to Colorado’s All-Century team as well as the Big Eight Hall of Fame after his career. He was also a consensus First-team All-American in 1967. In his career, he tallied 266 tackles and 14 interceptions, which were both school records at the time.

Anderson was a third-round pick in the 1968 NFL Draft by the Miami Dolphins, and he would spend his entire career with that same team. He was a member of Miami’s infamous undefeated season in 1972. He won one other Super Bowl with the Dolphins, was named a First-team All-Pro twice, was named to three Pro Bowls, was named to the 1970s All-Decade Team and was named NFL Defensive Player of the Year in 1973. He currently holds the NFL record for most passes intercepted in a game, with four.

1. Cliff Branch (Wide Receiver)

Jan 9, 1977; Pasadena, CA, USA; FILE PHOTO; Oakland Raiders receiver Cliff Branch (21) in action against the Minnesota Vikings at Super Bowl XI at the Rose Bowl. The Raiders defeated the Vikings 32-14 to win their first Super Bowl title. Mandatory Credit: Tony Tomsic-USA TODAY NETWORK | Tony Tomsic-Imagn Images

Branch played both football and ran track for the Buffaloes in two years in Boulder. He totaled 685 yards and three touchdowns through the air in his time with the Buffs, but he took off once he got to the NFL.

Branch was selected in the fourth round of the 1972 NFL Draft and became the cornerstone of the Raiders throughout the 1970s. He helped them win four Super Bowls, was named to the All-Pro First-team three times, was named to four Pro Bowls and racked up a whopping 8,685 yards and 67 touchdowns in his career. He spent all 13 years of his NFL career with the Raiders and is the only former Buffalo currently in the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

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