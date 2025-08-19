Colorado Buffaloes' Andre Gurode To Restore Tradition on Behalf of Former Teammates
Few voices carry more credibility on the Colorado Buffaloes coaching staff than assistant offensive line coach Andre Gurode. As a former All-American center for the Buffs, Gurode knows firsthand what it's like to restore glory to the Colorado program.
Back in 2001, Gurode helped lead Colorado to its first conference championship in over a decade alongside fellow All-American and program legend, tight end Daniel Graham.
Gurode anchored an offensive line that defined physicality and dominance, paving the way for the creation of the original Colorado "three-headed monster" in running backs Cortlen Johnson, Chris Brown, and Bobby Purify. Together, the three rushed for a combined 2,429 yards on the way to a 10-3 record.
It was an era of Colorado football defined by toughness and hard-nosed play, a standard that Gurode believes remains essential for building a championship team.
A Legacy to Uphold
After a decorated 11-year NFL career with five Pro Bowl selections and an All-Pro nod, Gurode has returned to Boulder as an assistant offensive line coach, carrying both his own legacy and the expectations of those who played with him. He spent a majority of his time in the NFL with the Dallas Cowboys, playing both guard and center for lengedary coach Bill Parcells.
On Monday, following practice, Gurode had the chance to reflect on the responsibility he feels to honor his former teammates and the winning traditions they built.
“Things that they've said is bring back to tradition, bring back the mindset, bring back the physical nature,” Gurode said.
For Gurode, the responsibility runs deeper than just coaching technique. His weekly conversations with former teammates serve as reminders that he represents more than just the current roster. He also carries the pride of players who wore the black and gold throughout history.
"I owe those guys, because they're a representation of this university just as well as I am," Gurode said. "And I'm in a position with my counterparts to make sure we do something special. So each and every day is an opportunity, and we take it very seriously."
Gurode joins a new "three-headed monster" group with offensive line coach Gunnar White and co-offensive line coach George Hegamin, who together will look to restore that identity and championship grit.
Restoring the Standard
The Buffs’ offensive line has struggled in recent years, though 2024 brought noticeable progress with the addition of left tackle Jordan Seaton. A lack of physicality, depth, and consistency created protection issues, often leaving the offense out of rhythm.
Gurode’s presence is meant to change that.
With his NFL pedigree and firsthand knowledge of what dominant football looks like, he brings instant credibility to the locker room. Players understand that Gurode isn’t just teaching from theory — he’s lived it and has been highly successful at the top level.
Pushing Forward
For Gurode, restoring the offensive line’s reputation means embracing the core values that once defined the Buffaloes: discipline, physicality, and unity, values that were central in the Buffaloes' 2001 championship run.
Colorado’s offensive line will play a pivotal role in whether or not the Buffaloes will be able to compete in the Big 12 this season.
With quarterback Kaidon Salter expected to start and an emphasis on a more balanced offensive attack, the offensive line’s ability to control the line of scrimmage could define the Buffs season.