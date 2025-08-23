Colorado Buffaloes Offense Boasts Most Dynamic Duo In Country?
The Colorado Buffaloes are in a Lone Star State of mind.
Coach Deion Sanders has acquired 20 players from Texas for his 2025 roster, more than any other state of origin. Many of them stand out, including transfer quarterback Kaidon Salter and wide receiver Drelon Miller.
This week, Salter and Miller were named to the Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award watchlist. The honor is given to the nation's most outstanding offensive Division I player from the state of Texas.
Deion Sanders' Colorado-Texas Connection Paying Dividends
The list included 102 players from nine different conferences. Since the award's inception in 2013, eight of its 12 winners came from the Big 12. However, just one recipient since 2017 has played for a Texas school (Max Duggan, TCU Horned Frogs).
In addition to pure talent and accomplishments, an award winner best embodies the characteristics of legendary college and NFL running back Earl Campbell: integrity, performance, teamwork, sportsmanship, drive, community and tenacity. Specifically, the tenacity to persist and determination to overcome adversity and injury in pursuit of reaching goals.
Salter, Miller To Become Nation's Best Duo?
In terms of goals, both Salter and Miller fit the bill for the award well. Salter will pursue an NFL draft selection in his final collegiate season, while Miller angles for a sophomore leap and coach Sanders's elusive No. 1 jersey.
Miller may have been a surprise to make the list, but he has the talent to fit right in. As a freshman last season, he had 32 catches for 277 yards and three touchdowns.
Can Salter and Miller establish themselves as the best quarterback-wide receiver duo in the nation?
Miller became a reliable weapon for quarterback Shedeur Sanders, all while buried beneath the historic quartet of Buffs wideouts in Travis Hunter, LaJohntay Wester, Jimmy Horn Jr. and Will Sheppard.
A native of Silsbee, Texas, Miller was a consensus four-star recruit at nearby Silsbee High School. Rivals listed him No. 39 overall among players in the class of 2024. He was a three-sport athlete, starring on Silsbee's basketball and track teams.
This season, Miller should start in the slot and see time in the backfield as a versitile, formidable factor of Colorado's pass-catchers. He's also expressed interest in changing his jersey to No. 1, which "Coach Prime" bestowed as a high honor to Wester in 2024.
Shedeur Sanders' Successor Is Salt Of The Earth
Meanwhile, Salter is poised to become Colorado's signal-calling successor for Sanders. While he's been in a highly-profile battle with top freshman Julian Lewis this offseason, Salter's leadership and experience have him in pole position to start with less than a week before kickoff.
His journey started at Cedar Hill High School, also in his hometown of the same name. As a senior in 2020, he led his team to the 6A state championship game and was named Texas High School Quarterback of the Year.
Salter initially committed to the Tennessee Volunteers, but after seeing action in just two games as a freshman, he redshirted the season and transferred to the Liberty Flames. In his first year as the full-time starter, he led Liberty to its first-ever undefeated regular season and was named Conference USA MVP as one of the nation's best quarterbacks.
That season, he was also a finalist for the Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award. He just fell short of Oklahoma State Cowboys running back Ollie Gordon II, a native of Euless, Texas, half an hour north of Cedar Hill.
After a sluggish 2024 campaign, Salter changed out the Blue Ridge Mountains for the Flatirons in one last college ride. If he can adjust to Power Four physicality and complexity, a strong bounce-back season is inbound.