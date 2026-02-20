Deion Sanders Adds Excitement to Colorado Spring Ball With Innovate Idea

Often ahead of the college football curve, coach Deion Sanders has unleashed another innovative idea to help add some excitement to the Colorado Buffaloes' upcoming spring football camp.

After learning that joint spring practices with Syracuse would be out of the picture again (at least for this year), Colorado held a draft on Friday to determine teams for spring practices. "Coach Prime" appointed three players to lead each team, and each trio took turns selecting players for each position group.

Oct 19, 2024; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Colorado Buffaloes safety Ben Finneseth (28) against the Arizona Wildcats at Arizona Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

"This us serious," Sanders told his team before the draft, per Darius Sanders. "When we compete on the field before we start camp or whatever we do, considering (strength and conditioning) coach (Andreu) Swasey, it's gonna be your teams. It ain't gonna be offense versus defense. It's gonna be your teams. Sometimes when we practice, we may have an all-team day."

Linebacker Bo LaPenna, running back DeKalon Taylor and injured safety Ben Finneseth captained the first team and made a wise choice by selecting expected starting quarterback Julian "JuJu" Lewis. The second team, captained by cornerback RJ Johnson and tight ends Zach Atkins and Brady Kopetz, followed by selecting Utah transfer quarterback Isaac Wilson.

Other notable players selected to Atkins' team included running back Richard Young, wide receiver Kam Perry, offensive tackle Bo Hughley, linebacker Carson Crawford, athlete Alex Ward and safety Jah Jah Boyd.

Finneseth's squad later selected running back Damian Henderson II, wide receiver Danny Scudero, offensive lineman Leon Bell, defensive tackle Tyler Moore, linebacker Gideon Lampron, cornerback Cree Thomas and safety Randon Fontenette.

Deion Sanders' Advice

Nov 29, 2025; Manhattan, Kansas, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders looks on during the second quarter against the Kansas State Wildcats at Bill Snyder Family Football Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Sewell-Imagn Images | Scott Sewell-Imagn Images

"Coach Prime" closed the draft by sharing his expectations for spring camp.

"Some days, we're not gonna change jerseys. Some days, we're gonna have an all-competition day," Deion Sanders said. "You're gonna go out there in the color of your team. That's how we're gonna get down. From the jump, it's gonna be like that. It's gonna be this side over here, this color, that's how we stretch. The whole day is gonna be competitive, and we're gonna go at it. From 1-on-1 to inside run, we're keeping score, we're keeping count of everything.

"A lot of the guys you picked, it ain't got nothing to do with us. That's on you all," Sanders said. "Y'all picked them and y'all are teammates. Don't blame your coach, don't blame nothing else but yoursleves... Winning is the bottom line, so you gotta kick their butts and they kick your butts."

Nov 8, 2025; Morgantown, West Virginia, USA; Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Julian Lewis (10) throws a pass during the first quarter against the West Virginia Mountaineers at Milan Puskar Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ben Queen-Imagn Images | Ben Queen-Imagn Images

The first practice of Sanders' fourth spring camp in Boulder is set for March 2. Over a month later, Colorado will hold its annual Black and Gold Day spring football game at Folsom Field on April 11.

With over 50 newcomers on the roster, Colorado is looking to rebound from a three-win 2025 season.