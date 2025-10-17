Buffs Beat

Colorado, Ole Miss Pushing to Flip Top Running Back Recruit from Wake Forest

The Colorado Buffaloes and Ole Miss Rebels are each targeting three-star running back recruit and Wake Forest Demon Deacons commit Jamarcea Plater. The class of 2026 prospect committed to Wake Forest in June, but Colorado coach Deion Sanders and the Buffaloes are pushing to flip Plater.

Cory Pappas

Oct 11, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders before the game against the Iowa State Cyclones at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images
Oct 11, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders before the game against the Iowa State Cyclones at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images / Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Colorado Buffaloes are in pursuit of class of 2026 recruit, running back Jamarcea Plater. Plater is currently committed to the Wake Forest Demon Deacons, but the Buffaloes along with the Ole Miss Rebels still have their sights set on him. 

Jamarcea Plater to Visit Colorado

Colorado Buffaloes Wake Forest Deamon Deacons Ole Miss Rebels Recruit Jamarcea Plater Commit Recruiting Deion Sanders Coach
Sep 27, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders reacts before the game against the Brigham Young Cougars at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images / Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Jamarcea Plater has been committed to Wake Forest since June of 2025. On3’s Sam Spiegelman noted that since then, he has caught the eye of Colorado and Ole Miss. Will he flip his commitment?

“Plater committed to Wake Forest this summer and has since drawn the eyes of Ole Miss and especially Colorado, who will host the flip target for an official visit on Nov. 1,” Spiegelman reported. 

Colorado Buffaloes Wake Forest Deamon Deacons Ole Miss Rebels Recruit Jamarcea Plater Commit Recruiting Deion Sanders Coach
Oct 11, 2025; Oxford, Mississippi, USA; Mississippi Rebels head coach Lane Kiffin reacts with wide receiver Cayden Lee (19) during the fourth quarter at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images / Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

Plater will be in Boulder visiting Colorado coach Deion Sanders when his team takes on the Arizona Wildcats at Folsom Field on Saturday, Nov. 1. Plater himself gave an update to Rivals of where his recruitment stands at this point. The Buffaloes have become “a big factor.”

“Colorado has definitely become a big factor in my recruitment and I’m looking forward to seeing everything in person soon,” Plater said. “They said I have high potential of playing as a freshman…I’m all about getting on the field and showcasing my talent.”

Jamarcea Plater Plater Profile

Colorado Buffaloes Wake Forest Deamon Deacons Ole Miss Rebels Recruit Jamarcea Plater Commit Recruiting Deion Sanders Coach
Sep 27, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders reacts to a touchdown scored in the first quarter against the Colorado Buffaloes at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images / Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Jamarcea Plater is a 5-9, 190 running back out of Shreveport, Louisiana. He is rated as a three-star recruit and ranked as the No. 44 running back in the class of 2026 per 247Sports Composite.

Per Gabe Brooks of 247Sports, Plater on the football field as a junior in 2024 rushed for 2,234 yards and 29 touchdowns while rushing for 10.1 yards per carry. He added another 23 receptions for 258 yards and three touchdowns. 

Plater is also a track and field star. He ran a personal best 10.74 second 100 meter dash and 22.51 second 200 meter dash as a junior.

MORE: Four-Star Preston Ashley Gives Big Colorado Recruiting Update

MORE: Colorado Buffaloes Receive Unfavorable Kickoff Time For Matchup at Utah

MORE: Shilo Sanders Pulls Off Hilarious Shedeur Sanders Prank at Cleveland Browns Game

Colorado’s 2026 Recruiting Class

Colorado Buffaloes Wake Forest Deamon Deacons Ole Miss Rebels Recruit Jamarcea Plater Commit Recruiting Deion Sanders Coach
Brandon High cornerback Preston Ashley has been named to the Clarion Ledger 2025 Dandy Dozen. / Barbara Gauntt/Clarion Ledger / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Colorado has 13 commits in the class of 2026. This class includes three different four-stars; defensive lineman Emanuel Ruffin, linebacker Rodney Colton Jr., and safety Preston Ashley. 247Sports ranks the class No. 69 overall in the country. 

While it may not be a high ranking at this point in time, there is still time to improve that. Furthermore, “Coach Prime” has had some of his best roster building success in the transfer portal, so it’s possible many of the key contributors to the Buffaloes in 2026 are playing on other teams’ as of now. 

On the field in 2025, Colorado has had their ups and downs. They have started out 3-4 overall and 1-3 in Big 12 conference play. They did however win their most recent game at home against the then No. 22 Iowa State Cyclones, which led to a Folsom Field crowd storming.

They have a bye week before going on the road and facing the Utah Utes. 

feed

Published
Cory Pappas
CORY PAPPAS

Cory Pappas is sports writer for USC Trojans On SI and Oregon Ducks On SI. Since starting in March of 2024, he has been writing breaking news stories, game previews, game recaps, and more across College Sports, the NFL, MLB, NBA, and Olympics for Total Apex Sports. In addition to writing, Cory is also a sports data scout for Sportradar. He covers live sporting events ranging from college athletics to semi-pro and professional. Before joining the industry, Cory graduated from the University of Oregon in 2022. He ran track for Oregon's club Track and Field team. Before Oregon, he played varsity basketball and track and field in high school in Walnut Creek, CA. Cory is using his lifelong passion for sports and writing together.

Home/Football