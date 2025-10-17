Colorado, Ole Miss Pushing to Flip Top Running Back Recruit from Wake Forest
The Colorado Buffaloes are in pursuit of class of 2026 recruit, running back Jamarcea Plater. Plater is currently committed to the Wake Forest Demon Deacons, but the Buffaloes along with the Ole Miss Rebels still have their sights set on him.
Jamarcea Plater to Visit Colorado
Jamarcea Plater has been committed to Wake Forest since June of 2025. On3’s Sam Spiegelman noted that since then, he has caught the eye of Colorado and Ole Miss. Will he flip his commitment?
“Plater committed to Wake Forest this summer and has since drawn the eyes of Ole Miss and especially Colorado, who will host the flip target for an official visit on Nov. 1,” Spiegelman reported.
Plater will be in Boulder visiting Colorado coach Deion Sanders when his team takes on the Arizona Wildcats at Folsom Field on Saturday, Nov. 1. Plater himself gave an update to Rivals of where his recruitment stands at this point. The Buffaloes have become “a big factor.”
“Colorado has definitely become a big factor in my recruitment and I’m looking forward to seeing everything in person soon,” Plater said. “They said I have high potential of playing as a freshman…I’m all about getting on the field and showcasing my talent.”
Jamarcea Plater Plater Profile
Jamarcea Plater is a 5-9, 190 running back out of Shreveport, Louisiana. He is rated as a three-star recruit and ranked as the No. 44 running back in the class of 2026 per 247Sports Composite.
Per Gabe Brooks of 247Sports, Plater on the football field as a junior in 2024 rushed for 2,234 yards and 29 touchdowns while rushing for 10.1 yards per carry. He added another 23 receptions for 258 yards and three touchdowns.
Plater is also a track and field star. He ran a personal best 10.74 second 100 meter dash and 22.51 second 200 meter dash as a junior.
Colorado’s 2026 Recruiting Class
Colorado has 13 commits in the class of 2026. This class includes three different four-stars; defensive lineman Emanuel Ruffin, linebacker Rodney Colton Jr., and safety Preston Ashley. 247Sports ranks the class No. 69 overall in the country.
While it may not be a high ranking at this point in time, there is still time to improve that. Furthermore, “Coach Prime” has had some of his best roster building success in the transfer portal, so it’s possible many of the key contributors to the Buffaloes in 2026 are playing on other teams’ as of now.
On the field in 2025, Colorado has had their ups and downs. They have started out 3-4 overall and 1-3 in Big 12 conference play. They did however win their most recent game at home against the then No. 22 Iowa State Cyclones, which led to a Folsom Field crowd storming.
They have a bye week before going on the road and facing the Utah Utes.