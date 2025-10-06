Colorado Buffaloes Make Final Cut for Elite Quarterback Recruit in Class of 2027
The Colorado Buffaloes have not yet received a commitment from the recruiting class of 2027, but the program is targeting several top prospects. Four-star Kavian Bryant is one of the top quarterback recruits in the nation, and a big target for Colorado coach Deion Sanders and the Buffaloes.
Per the Rivals Industry Ranking, Bryant is the No. 29 recruit in the nation, the No. 2 quarterback, and the No. 5 player from Texas. Bryant has narrowed down his top five programs, which include the Colorado Buffaloes.
Can Colorado Land Bryant?
In addition to the Buffaloes, Bryant has narrowed his decision to the Florida State Seminoles, SMU Mustangs, Texas Longhorns, and Texas Tech Red Raiders, according to his social media. As a Texas native, the Buffaloes will have to put up a strong fight to land Bryant, but being in the top five is a step in the right direction.
The Red Raiders have been the front-runners for Bryant, per On3, but the Mustangs have also been making a strong push. Despite SMU and Texas Tech recruiting Bryant hard, the Colorado Buffaloes are in the mix.
One concern following week 6 of the college football season is Colorado’s record, not only for this year, but also how it affects recruiting. The other four schools, despite some tough losses this season as well, have a winning record heading into week 7.
Bryant was on campus for Colorado’s loss to the No. 18 BYU Cougars. While the Buffaloes walked out with the loss, the energy was high, and Colorado put up a fight until the end. Bryant spoke to On3 after the visit and still had nothing but praise for the program.
In addition to the electric atmosphere in Boulder, Bryant and his family had the chance to meet Sanders, who is playing a role in Colorado's chances of landing the quarterback recruit.
“It’s exciting to know that they believe I’m a good fit,” Bryant told On3 after his visit. “Coach Prime told me that I’m his type of quarterback and that he loves my mentality and my poise in the pocket. I thought that was pretty cool coming from him.”
“Prime is always transparent and will shoot it to you straight. My parents really respect that about him, and we love how he puts the emphasis on the quarterback in their offense,” Bryant continued. “Coach Prime has been through it before - not only as a player, but as a coach and dad as well.”
Having Sanders as the head coach has helped the program with recruiting due to his Hall of Fame career. Colorado has a coaching staff of former players, and other Hall of Fame players have been around the locker room as well. Bryant could choose Colorado to be surrounded by a coaching staff that has been there before and can teach based on experience.
What Bryant Would Bring To Colorado
Bryant is one of the top quarterbacks from the class of 2027 and would be a big pick-up for the Buffaloes.
Colorado has had its ups and downs this season with the quarterback position, but Sanders has kept it as a priority to help true freshman quarterback Julian “JuJu” Lewis develop. Transitioning from quarterback Shedeur Sanders to this season has been a struggle, with the offense not finding consistency.
Lewis is not starting this season, but if he does play to his potential in the future, landing Bryant could ensure the Buffaloes do not go through a similar situation. The four-star quarterback is highly athletic and continues to develop each year, and could be a player to step into the starting role at ease. A commitment from Bryant could ensure the Buffaloes' offense is on an uphill trajectory.
While Bryant does not have a commitment date, it could come at any time, per Rivals. Colorado will have to keep up the communication and push to land the four-star quarterback recruit.