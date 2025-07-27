Buffs Beat

Five Colorado Buffaloes Players Who Need A Big Training Camp: Position Battles Begin

Competition is prevalent at almost every position group entering the Colorado Buffaloes' 2025 preseason training camp, and a few players need to prove themselves over the next month, including wide receiver Terrell Timmons Jr. and running back Dallan Hayden.

Jack Carlough

Apr 19, 2025; Boulder, CO, USA; Colorado Buffaloes wide receiver Terrell Timmons Jr. (82) during the spring game at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images / Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images
Coach Deion Sanders and the Colorado Buffaloes are back in Boulder for the start of preseason training camp.

For some, training camp offers an opportunity to simply get right ahead of the 2025 season. Left tackle Jordan Seaton, cornerback DJ McKinney and defensive back Preston Hodge may fall into this category as they should have a prominent role locked up. Others, however, are entering an intense month of competition with plenty of starting spots available.

Colorado's most notable position battle is at quarterback with Liberty transfer Kaidon Salter, incoming freshman Julian "JuJu" Lewis and returner Ryan Staub fighting for the starting job. Those three are all looking to impress, of course, but the five players listed below are in a different category of competition.

Apr 19, 2025; Boulder, CO, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders during the spring game at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images / Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

Whether due to subpar/limited playing time or injury, the following five were each dealt adversity last season and now require a big fall camp to solidify themselves on the 2025 Buffs.

Running Back Dallan Hayden

A former 500-yard rusher at Ohio State, Dallan Hayden struggled to find his form during his first season with the Buffs last fall, finishing with under 200 ground yards on 64 carries. The fourth-year college running back is now stuck in a crowded but largely unproven running back room that also features Micah Welch, Charlie Offerdahl and incoming transfers DeKalon Taylor and Simeon Price.

Linebacker Jeremiah Brown

Apr 19, 2025; Boulder, CO, USA; Colorado Buffaloes tight end Zach Atkins (85) and inside linebacker Jeremiah Brown (42) during the spring game at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images / Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

Jeremiah Brown began his college career playing for "Coach Prime" at Jackson State, but has yet to translate his success with the Tigers to Colorado. After recording 11 TFLs and seven sacks in two years at Jackson State (2021-22), Brown has largely been relegated to special teams with the Buffs.

Entering 2025, Colorado's two starting inside linebacker jobs are available with Nikhai Hill-Green and LaVonta Bentley now gone. Can Brown prove himself worthy in fall camp?

Offensive Tackle Phillip Houston

Phillip Houston, a former FIU transfer, was solid as Colorado's starting right tackle last year. However, a season-ending injury and Colorado's slew of incoming transfer offensive linemen now put Houston's job in question. A strong fall camp from Houston could put those questions to rest.

Oct 19, 2024; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Colorado Buffaloes offensive tackle Phillip Houston (54) against the Arizona Wildcats at Arizona Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Defensive Tackle Taurean Carter II

Taurean Carter II's first season with the Buffs was cut short after only two games due to injury. Entering 2025, the 6-foot-3, 280-pound graduate student must prove healthy and capable of contributing in a crowded defensive line room.

Wide Receiver Terrell Timmons Jr.

With the likes of Travis Hunter, Will Sheppard, LaJohntay Wester and Jimmy Horn Jr. ahead of him on the depth chart, Terrell Timmons Jr. recorded four receptions for 22 yards last season. He's once again stuck in a talented wide receiver room, but a strong fall camp could be enough for Timmons to earn increased playing time.

