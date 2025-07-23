One Massive Question Facing Shedeur Sanders' Colorado Buffaloes Successor
Although coach Deion Sanders has yet to make a final decision, veteran Kaidon Salter is largely expected to beat out incoming freshman Julian "JuJu" Lewis for the Colorado Buffaloes' starting quarterback job.
Both quarterbacks hold immense talent, but Salter's four prior years of college experience should help him create some separation during preseason camp, which begins Monday. Assuming Salter beats out Lewis for the right to become Shedeur Sanders' initial successor, he'll also have to prove that his 2023 success with the Liberty Flames was no fluke.
Salter led Liberty to 13 wins during his first season as a full-time starter, finishing with 2,876 passing yards, 1,089 rushing yards and multiple postseason awards. However, he took a decent step back in 2024 with 1,886 passing yards and 587 rushing yards for an eight-win Flames team. Now making the leap from the Conference USA to the Big 12 Conference, Salter is in for a prove-it 2025 season with the Buffs.
During a recent podcast with BuffZone's Brian Howell, Colorado reporter Mat Smith shared his thoughts on the challenges facing Sanders' likely successor.
"Can he handle it at this level?" Smith said of Salter. "He did have a drop-off significantly his junior year from his sophomore year. You don't really see that statistically, that aggressive of a change year over year. Coming off a bit of a down year compared to his sophomore year, where they won 13 games — yes, they did have their roster plucked over by bigger schools and certainly the transfer portal and NIL was a factor there — Kaidon needs to prove that he can do it at this level too."
Salter himself admitted earlier this month that the Power Four talent he's seeing at Colorado is a step above what Liberty faced in the Group of Five.
"Bumping up from the G5 level to the P4 level, you're gonna have those faster players and those bigger, physical players that's maybe more prepared," Salter told DNVR Buffs at Big 12 media days. "You most definitely see it when you're working with different receivers and watching the O-line put in the work that they put in. Going up against those powerful, fast defensive linemen and faster linebackers and bigger, lankier, taller corners, it's a big difference, and I see it."
It may take some time for the 6-foot-1, 190-pound senior to acclimate to the Big 12's superior defensive talent, and Lewis is making an even greater leap from Georgia high school football. Fortunately, the Buffs have an improved offensive line and the talent at wide receiver to make things at least somewhat easier for Salter and Lewis.
MORE: Miami Hurricanes To Flip Elite Colorado Buffaloes Recruit From Deion Sanders?
MORE: Deion Sanders Provides Health Issue Update Amid Colorado Buffaloes Absence
MORE: Shedeur Sanders' Proud Reaction To Colorado Buffaloes Receiver Signing With Green Bay Packers
MORE: NFL Insider Reveals Cut Plans For Cleveland Browns' Shedeur Sanders, Dillon Gabriel
Colorado will face a Power Four opponent in Week 1 when the ACC's Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets come to Folsom Field on Aug. 29.