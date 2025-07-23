Buffs Beat

One Massive Question Facing Shedeur Sanders' Colorado Buffaloes Successor

Assuming he wins the Colorado Buffaloes' starting quarterback job and becomes Shedeur Sanders' successor, veteran Kaidon Salter must prove that his final season with the Liberty Flames was merely a down year. Salter must first beat out Julian Lewis, however.

Jack Carlough

Jul 9, 2025; Frisco, TX, USA; Colorado quarterback Kaidon Salter speaks with the media during 2025 Big 12 Football Media Days at The Star. Mandatory Credit: Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images
Jul 9, 2025; Frisco, TX, USA; Colorado quarterback Kaidon Salter speaks with the media during 2025 Big 12 Football Media Days at The Star. Mandatory Credit: Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images / Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images
Although coach Deion Sanders has yet to make a final decision, veteran Kaidon Salter is largely expected to beat out incoming freshman Julian "JuJu" Lewis for the Colorado Buffaloes' starting quarterback job.

Both quarterbacks hold immense talent, but Salter's four prior years of college experience should help him create some separation during preseason camp, which begins Monday. Assuming Salter beats out Lewis for the right to become Shedeur Sanders' initial successor, he'll also have to prove that his 2023 success with the Liberty Flames was no fluke.

Salter led Liberty to 13 wins during his first season as a full-time starter, finishing with 2,876 passing yards, 1,089 rushing yards and multiple postseason awards. However, he took a decent step back in 2024 with 1,886 passing yards and 587 rushing yards for an eight-win Flames team. Now making the leap from the Conference USA to the Big 12 Conference, Salter is in for a prove-it 2025 season with the Buffs.

Apr 19, 2025; Boulder, CO, USA; Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Kaidon Salter (3) during the spring game at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images / Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

During a recent podcast with BuffZone's Brian Howell, Colorado reporter Mat Smith shared his thoughts on the challenges facing Sanders' likely successor.

"Can he handle it at this level?" Smith said of Salter. "He did have a drop-off significantly his junior year from his sophomore year. You don't really see that statistically, that aggressive of a change year over year. Coming off a bit of a down year compared to his sophomore year, where they won 13 games — yes, they did have their roster plucked over by bigger schools and certainly the transfer portal and NIL was a factor there — Kaidon needs to prove that he can do it at this level too."

Salter himself admitted earlier this month that the Power Four talent he's seeing at Colorado is a step above what Liberty faced in the Group of Five.

Jan 1, 2024; Glendale, AZ, USA; Liberty Flames quarterback Kaidon Salter (7) against the Oregon Ducks in the 2024 Fiesta Bowl at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports / Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

"Bumping up from the G5 level to the P4 level, you're gonna have those faster players and those bigger, physical players that's maybe more prepared," Salter told DNVR Buffs at Big 12 media days. "You most definitely see it when you're working with different receivers and watching the O-line put in the work that they put in. Going up against those powerful, fast defensive linemen and faster linebackers and bigger, lankier, taller corners, it's a big difference, and I see it."

It may take some time for the 6-foot-1, 190-pound senior to acclimate to the Big 12's superior defensive talent, and Lewis is making an even greater leap from Georgia high school football. Fortunately, the Buffs have an improved offensive line and the talent at wide receiver to make things at least somewhat easier for Salter and Lewis.

Colorado will face a Power Four opponent in Week 1 when the ACC's Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets come to Folsom Field on Aug. 29.

Jack Carlough
JACK CARLOUGH

Jack Carlough is lead reporter for Colorado Buffaloes on SI. Jack graduated from the University of Colorado with a bachelor's degree in journalism and minors in business and sports media. Born and raised in the Boulder area, Jack began covering Colorado athletics in 2018 and was the head sports editor of the CU Independent during his college career. More recently, he spent over three years as the managing editor of the USA Today Sports Network's Colorado Buffaloes Wire, where he covered Colorado's hiring of head football coach Deion Sanders. Other publications Jack has written for include the Boulder Daily Camera, Left Hand Valley Courier and SB Nation’s Ralphie Report. In 2022, the Colorado Press Association awarded Jack second place in its annual Class 5 Best Sports Column Writing category.

