Colorado Buffaloes Players Who Remain Stuck In Transfer Portal: Time Running Out?
Preseason camps across the country are set to begin in about one month, yet a few former Colorado Buffaloes players who entered the college football transfer portal are still searching for a new home.
Every situation is obviously unique, but with 2025 rosters coming into focus for head coaches at every level, time may be running out for those stuck in the portal. Just over 30 Buffs from coach Deion Sanders' 2024 squad entered the transfer portal this offseason, and eight are still searching for a landing spot, including a former four-star prospect.
As the 2025 college football season quickly approaches, below are eight former Colorado players who remain stuck in the transfer portal:
Offensive Lineman Tyler Johnson
Tyler Johnson transferred from Houston to Colorado last offseason with considerable fanfare. Once expected to earn a starting spot on the offensive line, the former four-star prospect never gained the trust of coach Deion Sanders and former CU offensive line coach Phil Loadholt. The 6-foot-5, 325-pound graduate student appeared in only three games last season before re-entering the transfer portal in December.
Linebacker Kyeran Garcia
Kyeran Garcia, a former three-star prospect, redshirted last fall during his true freshman season with the Buffs. He spent the spring practice season in Boulder before entering the transfer portal on April 22. At this point, Garcia is likely headed for a lower-level Division I program.
Cornerback Ben Bouzi
Similar to Garcia, Ben Bouzi played in one game as a true freshman last season before entering the transfer poral in April. The former three-star prospect from Florida also has four years of eligibility remaining to use wherever he lands.
Offensive Tackle Jay Gardenhire
Former three-star prospect Jay Gardenhire was one of two class of 2025 signees to enter the transfer portal after spring ball, joining North Carolina-bound wide receiver Adrian Wilson. At 6-foot-8 and well over 300 pounds, it's somewhat surprising to see Gardenhire still in the portal.
Tight End Sam Hart
Aurora, Colorado, native Sam Hart spent his first three college seasons at Ohio State before returning to his home state last offseason. During his lone year with the Buffs, Hart played in six games and caught one pass.
Safety Ian Massey
With an extra year of eligibility due to the recent NCAA ruling benefiting former junior college players, Ian Massey entered the transfer portal in December and has so far received interest from Texas Southern, Lamar, Western Illinois, Norfolk State, Delaware State and Abilene Christian.
Offensive Lineman Ethan Boyd
After playing in 22 games across two seasons with the Michigan State Spartans, Ethan Boyd transferred to Colorado last offseason but reportedly retired from football prior to training camp, according to BuffZone's Brian Howell. On May 9, however, Boyd posted on X that he's looking for another opportunity with two years of eligibility remaining.
Safety Adonis Forrest Jr.
Adonis Forrest Jr. joined the Buffs last offseason after stops at Laney College, Contra Costa College and Eastern Illinois. The California native didn't see game action last season and is now back in the portal.