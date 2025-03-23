Buffs Beat

Five Colorado Buffaloes Players Turning Heads So Far In Spring Practices

Through nearly two weeks of spring football practices, several Colorado Buffaloes like wide receiver Isaiah Hardge have made a strong impression on coach Deion Sanders. Playing time is up for grabs at multiple key positions with many of last season's key contributors leaving for the NFL.

Jack Carlough

Oct 19, 2024; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Colorado Buffalos safety RJ Johnson (5) against the Arizona Wildcats at Arizona Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
Nearly two weeks of spring football practices are in the books for the Colorado Buffaloes, and several players — new and returning — have made a strong impression so far. Coach Deion Sanders and his staff have highlighted a few of those names while speaking with the media, signaling their confidence in the Buffs' revamped roster.

Colorado fans will get an opportunity to watch the new-look Buffs during their annual spring game on April 19, although the format is currently unclear. Reports emerged Friday revealing Colorado and Syracuse have filed paperwork with the NCAA to hold joint practices and a scrimmage.

Nov 23, 2024; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Colorado head coach Deion Sanders leads his team on to the field against the Kansas Jayhawks at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nick Tre. Smith-Imagn Images / Nick Tre. Smith-Imagn Images

With about one month of spring camp still remaining, below are five Colorado football players who've stood out so far:

Wide receiver Isaiah Hardge

Although he didn't see much playing time last season outside of special teams, former two-way player Isaiah Hardge is headed toward a big 2025 season, according to "Coach Prime." Hardge, who's now only focusing on receiver, could be an important piece to Colorado's offense next season.

"He is coming into his own and playing the slot receiver," Sanders said. "We've taken him off defense so he can focus on the slot. He's going to do some incredible things this season. He's doing really well."

Placekicker Buck Buchanan

Former Louisiana Tech placekicker Buck Buchanan should put an end to Colorado's lack of touchbacks on kickoffs. Over the past two seasons at Louisiana Tech, Buchanan had 101 touchbacks on 117 kickoffs.

"I just watched this guy (Buchanan) kick the other day, it was ridiculous," Sanders said. "He was kicking field goals from kicking off, it was crazy."

Offensive tackle Jordan Seaton

Amid his second spring with the Buffs, left tackle Jordan Seaton is growing as both a player and leader. Don't be surprised if Seaton's name lands on a few preseason All-American lists this summer.

"He's encouraging the guys, telling them what they did and what they need to do," Sanders said. "He's such a good young man, not just the talent, but the character. That's what we're looking for here at CU: smart, tough, fast, disciplined young men with character. He epitomizes that."

Apr 27, 2024; Boulder, CO, USA; Colorado Buffaloes offensive tackle Jordan Seaton (77) warms up during a spring game event at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images / Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Safety RJ Johnson

With former Colorado safeties Shilo Sanders and Cam'Ron Silmon-Craig looking to reach the NFL, RJ Johnson appears ready to step into a bigger role next season. Defensive coordinator Robert Livingston called out Johnson as someone who's navigating spring practices with the right mindset.

"I love the look in RJ's eyes," Livingston said. "I think he is poised to have a really good spring, so excited for him."

Defensive end Arden Walker

Colorado native and legacy Buff Arden Walker came on strong last season, recording career-high marks in total tackles (33), TFLs (6.5) and sacks (4.5). He's another player who's taking on a greater leadership role.

"This place means a lot to him," Livingston said. "He is a generational player here so if he can step up and truly take that leadership role, that would be really cool."

