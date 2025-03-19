Deion Sanders Names Next Colorado Star Receiver: Isaiah Hardge Replace Travis Hunter?
Unprovoked, Colorado Buffaloes coach Deion Sanders gave wide receiver Isaiah Hardge some love during his first press conference of the spring on Monday.
After answering a question about left tackle Jordan Seaton, "Coach Prime" named Hardge as another player who continues to impress. Harde has been with the Buffs since 2023, seeing most of his playing time on special teams.
"I love this young man," Sanders said of Hardge. "He stands out because in the last home game, we had three guys that played both ways and he was one of them."
As Sanders mentioned, Hardge played both cornerback and wide receiver during Colorado's 52-0 win over Oklahoma State in the regular season finale, recording a 39-yard in the second quarter. Even more, he returned a punt 17 yards. Cornerback/wide receiver Travis Hunter and offensive/defensive lineman Tyler Brown also played snaps on both sides of the ball against the Cowboys.
However, Sanders said Hardge will work solely at wide receiver moving forward. Colorado doesn't lack depth at either wide receiver or cornerback, but Hardge's lighter plate could benefit the redshirt freshman.
"He is coming into his own and playing the slot receiver," Sanders said. "We've taken him off defense so he can focus on the slot. He's going to do some incredible things this season. He's doing really well."
Playing time is up for grabs at wide receiver as Colorado's top four pass-catchers from last season — Hunter, LaJohntay Wester, Jimmy Horn Jr. and Will Sheppard — are all looking to play in the NFL. Hardge will now compete for targets alongside fellow wide receivers Drelon Miller, Joseph Williams, Terrell Timmons Jr., Omarion Miller and a few incoming freshmen.
Coming out of St. Thomas Aquinas High School in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, Hardge was a three-star prospect and the No. 169 receiver in his class, according to 247Sports' rankings. His older brother, Ron Hardge III, was a defensive back who spent time at Illinois, Oregon State and Colorado State.
MORE: What Colorado Buffaloes' Kaidon Salter Said About Julian Lewis, Quarterback Competition
MORE: Travis Hunter Responds To Travis Kelce's Comments About His NFL Position
MORE: Tennessee Titans Release Chidobe Awuzie: NFL Free Agency Landing Spots
MORE: Travis Hunter's Younger Brother Trayvis Hunter Turning Heads With Cam Newton In High School League
This past winter, Hardge appeared on the "Colorado Football Coaches Show" and spoke about his relationship with Sanders.
"When I was little looking up to him, I was always a big Prime fan," Hardge told host Mark Johnson. "It's a big blessing to be here playing both ways and having him as a coach."
The respect is clearly mutual between Sanders and Hardge as they prepare for their third season together.
"This kid is unbelievable," Sanders said of Hardge late last year. "This kid works hard every day, makes great grades, never late. You don't have to call him twice for nothing. He remembers his assignments. He has assignments offensively, defensively, as well as special teams. He don't miss. We put a package in for him to be at running back... He's phenomenal and he's always smiling. He loves the game, and those are the kind of young men we like to recruit."
Whether it's Julian Lewis, Kaidon Salter or Ryan Staub at quarterback next season, expect Hardge to make a greater impact on the offensive side of the ball.