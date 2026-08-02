Five Colorado Buffaloes Poised to Break Out in Fall Camp

It's open season for literally every position on the Colorado Buffaloes this fall.

With the exception of quarterback Julian Lewis, every other starting spot looks like it'll be up for grabs in Boulder.

But that bodes well for these players brought in by coach Deion Sanders and other members of the staff via the portal or recruiting trail. Particularly these five talents.

Xavier Payne, Tackle

Deion Sanders spends time with his son, Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders (2) at the conclusion of the second day of training camp, July 30, 2026, in Berea, Ohio. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The incoming freshman tackle Xavier Payne brings NFL potential over to the Rocky Mountains.

He's got a quick chance to show that potential right out of the gate when the Buffaloes kickoff fall camp.

As previously stated, a plethora of positions are up for grabs, including the blind side. Payne's 6-7, 320-pound size is intriguing enough. But Payne's quick-feet can hand him the edge in winning blindside duties.

He's got the best chance to win a starting role as a true freshman out of all the newcomers on offense via the recruiting trail.

Zach Atkins, Tight End

Sep 12, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Colorado Buffaloes tight end Zach Atkins (85) runs with the ball as Houston Cougars defensive lineman Carlos Allen Jr. (5) attempts to make a tackle during the second quarter at TDECU Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Tight ends in the era of Sanders have caught no more than 31 receptions playing in this offense. Zach Atkins led the TE room with hauling in only 20 last season.

But the arrival of new offensive coordinator Brennan Marion fuels the feeling Atkins' usage will increase. Meaning he can become the first from the room to surpass 40 catches playing for Sanders.

Granted, Marion runs a downhill, unorthodox and physical ground game. Still, Atkins' presence becomes crucial here as he can serve as an underneath target and physical flexed out wideout.

Signs indicate Atkins will have an expanded role, which begins in fall camp.

DeAndre Moore, Wide Receiver

Oct 25, 2025; Starkville, Mississippi, USA; Texas Longhorns wide receiver DeAndre Moore Jr. (0) catches the ball during the fourth quarter against the Mississippi State Bulldogs at Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Incoming wide receiver Danny Scudero is generating deserving buzz. After all, he enters Boulder and this new "Go-Go" offense as the NCAA's receiving yards leader of 2025.

But Moore looks lined up for a breakout campaign as he serves as the potential deep threat.

Yet there's another reason why Moore is one to watch this fall. Marion has done great with Texas wideouts before; a la future NFL wideouts Jordan Whittington and first rounder Xavier Worthy when Marion led the room as wide receivers coach.

The Austin connection, combined with Moore's field stretching capability, earns him a breakout label here.

Santana Hopper, Defensive Tackle

Tulane Green Wave defensive lineman Santana Hopper (29) reacts to sacking North Texas Mean Green quarterback Drew Mestemaker (not pictured) during the first half in the 2025 American Championship at Yulman Stadium. | Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

Hopper earned his own praise in coming over to Colorado via Tulane. He brings past College Football Playoff experience in tow to a wide open defensive line.

Except his role likely increases, pending the outcome of fellow prized transfer from New Mexico State Ezra Christensen's playing eligibility.

Regardless, Colorado needs interior help and Hopper presents versatility in that regard. New defensive coordinator Chris Marve will aim to find ways to create one-on-ones with Hopper and take advantage of his foot explosion and leverage.

Boo Carter, Safety

Tennessee defensive back Boo Carter (23) tries to pump up the crowd during a college football game between Tennessee and UAB at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tenn., on Sept. 20, 2025. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Sanders teasing Boo Carter's NFL potential signals this: the former Tennessee Volunteer will see the field.

Carter enters another wide-open spot in the secondary. But he can bring his expertise in countering wide receivers over. Especially after seeing future NFL ones in the SEC before his Colorado arrival.

Carter's speed and versatility makes him instrumental in this room. Showing both at fall camp will lead into Carter starting against Georgia Tech.

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