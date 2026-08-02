Five Colorado Buffaloes Poised to Break Out in Fall Camp
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It's open season for literally every position on the Colorado Buffaloes this fall.
With the exception of quarterback Julian Lewis, every other starting spot looks like it'll be up for grabs in Boulder.
But that bodes well for these players brought in by coach Deion Sanders and other members of the staff via the portal or recruiting trail. Particularly these five talents.
Xavier Payne, Tackle
The incoming freshman tackle Xavier Payne brings NFL potential over to the Rocky Mountains.
He's got a quick chance to show that potential right out of the gate when the Buffaloes kickoff fall camp.
As previously stated, a plethora of positions are up for grabs, including the blind side. Payne's 6-7, 320-pound size is intriguing enough. But Payne's quick-feet can hand him the edge in winning blindside duties.
He's got the best chance to win a starting role as a true freshman out of all the newcomers on offense via the recruiting trail.
Zach Atkins, Tight End
Tight ends in the era of Sanders have caught no more than 31 receptions playing in this offense. Zach Atkins led the TE room with hauling in only 20 last season.
But the arrival of new offensive coordinator Brennan Marion fuels the feeling Atkins' usage will increase. Meaning he can become the first from the room to surpass 40 catches playing for Sanders.
Granted, Marion runs a downhill, unorthodox and physical ground game. Still, Atkins' presence becomes crucial here as he can serve as an underneath target and physical flexed out wideout.
Signs indicate Atkins will have an expanded role, which begins in fall camp.
DeAndre Moore, Wide Receiver
Incoming wide receiver Danny Scudero is generating deserving buzz. After all, he enters Boulder and this new "Go-Go" offense as the NCAA's receiving yards leader of 2025.
But Moore looks lined up for a breakout campaign as he serves as the potential deep threat.
Yet there's another reason why Moore is one to watch this fall. Marion has done great with Texas wideouts before; a la future NFL wideouts Jordan Whittington and first rounder Xavier Worthy when Marion led the room as wide receivers coach.
The Austin connection, combined with Moore's field stretching capability, earns him a breakout label here.
Santana Hopper, Defensive Tackle
Hopper earned his own praise in coming over to Colorado via Tulane. He brings past College Football Playoff experience in tow to a wide open defensive line.
Except his role likely increases, pending the outcome of fellow prized transfer from New Mexico State Ezra Christensen's playing eligibility.
Regardless, Colorado needs interior help and Hopper presents versatility in that regard. New defensive coordinator Chris Marve will aim to find ways to create one-on-ones with Hopper and take advantage of his foot explosion and leverage.
Boo Carter, Safety
Sanders teasing Boo Carter's NFL potential signals this: the former Tennessee Volunteer will see the field.
Carter enters another wide-open spot in the secondary. But he can bring his expertise in countering wide receivers over. Especially after seeing future NFL ones in the SEC before his Colorado arrival.
Carter's speed and versatility makes him instrumental in this room. Showing both at fall camp will lead into Carter starting against Georgia Tech.
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Lorenzo J Reyna is a sports writer for USC Trojans On SI and Colorado Buffaloes On SI. He brings nearly two decades of sports writing experience, including coverage of Cal, Stanford, San Jose State and Fresno State for 247Sports. He also wrote about an incoming high school freshman named Jayden Daniels before he won the Heisman Trophy and led the Washington Commanders. Also known as "Zo" to his colleagues, his other writing credits include ClutchPoints, Athlon Sports, Roundtable, the Santa Maria Times and freelanced once for the Los Angeles Times. He enjoys living near a beach, having multiple cups of coffee, and listening to old school R&B/Hip-Hop in his down time.Follow LJ_Reyna