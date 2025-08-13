Five Colorado Buffaloes Position Battles To Watch As Fall Camp Heats Up
It's a tale as old as fire and meteorites: Iron sharpens iron.
And for the Colorado Buffaloes, their stove stays blistering hot. Coach Deion Sanders's transfer portal escapades bring in dozens of fresh names each cycle, readymade to prove themselves in new environments on Saturdays.
This season also hosts a boisterous freshman class, atypical for how "Coach Prime" has typically built his rosters. Sanders has been on the recruiting trail significantly more than throughout his prior years in Boulder.
Foundational pieces have been added to the fray, but dozens of veterans short on collegiate time are just as hungry.
This mix of youth and experience has kept many key positions stewing with competition as Colorado nears its season opener against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets.
Quarterback: Kaidon Salter, Julian Lewis
The battle to become quarterback Shedeur Sanders' successor has taken center stage in Boulder. Salter, a senior transfer addition from the Liberty Flames, appears to be the frontrunner.
However, Lewis's presence will fester as soon as 2025 kicks off. He's made a great impression on players, coaches and fans, and he's certainly the long-term answer once Salter departs.
One could envision a campaign in which both signal callers see the field. Salter boasts a lengthy resume, including as 2023's Conference USA Player of the Year, but he struggled mightily in 2024.
Depending on the version of Salter that begins this fall, Lewis could either ride the pine or quickly be thrown into the fire.
Running Back: Dallan Hayden, Micah Welch, DeKalon Taylor
Who will be Marshall Faulk's guy? That question of the newly hired running backs coach still lingers as Colorado looks to ramp up its run game with similar personnel to 2024's feeble attack.
Hayden poses the highest ceiling in the room, with an efficient stint for the Ohio State Buckeyes preceding injuries that derailed last season. Welch, a freshman in 2024, has an explosive, aggressive mindset that flashed promise on several occasions.
Meanwhile, Taylor was one of the Football Championship Subdivision's (FCS) top speedsters with the Incarnate Word Cardinals and is set for punt and kick returning duties this fall.
All three will get their fair crack at carries alongside Coastal Carolina Chanticleers transfer Simeon Price, but it's still a question as to who will take over as Colorado's lead back.
Tight End: Zach Atkins, Sav'ell Smalls
Tight end has long been an afterthought in Coach Prime's offensive blueprint, but 2025 could see a change. The Buffaloes brought in Zach Atkins from little-known Northwest Missouri State to guide the position back to prominence.
However, tight ends coach Brett Bartolone named the returning Sav'ell Smalls as his "guy" at this point in fall practice.
Smalls presents continuity and experience as a blocker, but the converted defensive end's prowess as a pass-catcher is minimal. He logged nine catches for 63 yards and a touchdown to lead Colorado tight ends in 2024.
This depth chart update could indicate that Atkins is further behind than anticipated, or it could mean Smalls has made significant strides. Both could be overlooked yet crucial components as Colorado aims to round out its offense this fall.
Cornerback: RJ Johnson, Teon Parks
After cornerback Colton Hood surprisingly transferred this past spring, the Buffaloes are without a set starter opposite DJ McKinney. Several options have emerged, but no one has locked down the spot.
Converted safety RJ Johnson appeared to be the early frontrunner, working relentlessly this offseason to take on a grander role. However, Colorado picked up a smorgasbord of defensive backs during the spring portal window, including former Illinois State Redbirds standout Teon Parks.
Both options have made plays in fall camp alongside another pair of promising transfers, Tyrecus Davis (Wyoming Cowboys) and Noah King (Kansas State Wildcats), but nothing is certain yet.
Kicker: Alejandro Mata, Buck Buchanan
"Mata range" has become a term often used by Sanders to describe Colorado's feasibility of making field goals, but that could change with Louisiana Tech Bulldogs transfer Buck Buchanan.
The heftier leg has significantly pressured Mata to increase his questionable power. Suspected utilization would be for Buchanan to attempt longer tries and take up kickoff duties while Mata keeps his short-range mortars and extra points.
If the Buffs want to perfect their long-imperfect special teams, Buchanan will have to be a factor. Mata has been a favorite of fans and Coach Prime, but at times, it has been to Colorado's detriment.