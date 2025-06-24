Colorado Buffaloes Predicted To Flip Prized Linebacker Recruit Carson Crawford
All signs point to 2026 linebacker recruit Carson Crawford committing to the Colorado Buffaloes.
On Monday, 247Sports recruiting analyst Adam Musterteiger logged a "crystal ball" prediction for Crawford to pledge to coach Deion Sanders and the Buffaloes.
Crawford, a three-star prospect from Carthage High School (Carthage, TX), decommitted from the Texas State Bobcats on Monday morning after three months of allegiance. He visited Colorado this past weekend, giving Coach Prime and company high praise for a "family oriented" approach to running a program.
On social media, Crawford appears to be gearing up for a commitment to the Buffs. He's changed his profile picture and banner on social media to photos from the official visit and has reposted several Colorado-oriented accounts discussing the team's interest in him.
Ranked as the No. 35 linebacker and No. 76 prospect in the state of Texas for his class, Crawford is and has been a key difference maker for a perennial prep winner. For 4A D2 state champion Carthage in 2024, he tallied 91 tackles (55 solo, 22 for loss), nine sacks, 21 pressures, 17 quarterback hits, four forced fumbles (one recovery), two pass breakups, one interception and two defensive touchdowns.
With a 6-3, 215-pound frame, Crawford earned offers from across Texas, including the Houston Cougars and UTSA Roadrunners. He visited with the UNLV Rebels and has interest from the San Diego State Aztecs, Tulsa Golden Hurricane and Arkansas State Red Wolves.
Crawford played seven different positions while at Carthage, including wide receiver and tight end. In his state championship game as a junior, he logged nine tackles (four for loss), 2.5 sacks and a 24-yard catch.
If his commitment is secured, Crawford's well-roundedness and downhill prowess bode well for the future Colorado's linebacker room. The unit hosts just one freshman, three-star Mantrez Walker, so developmental pieces for down the line are a must.
Linebackers coach Andre Hart has his hands full this season, dealing with another new duo on the second level. Last year's tandem of LaVonta Bentley and Nikhai Hill-Green was a driving force behind Colorado's defensive resurgence, so the new starters have impactful shoes to fill.
In all likelihood, UTSA transfer Martavius French and Jacksonville State Gamecocks transfer Reginald Hughes will tow the line. French was an All-AAC talent with the Roadrunners, and Hughes's standout potential gives promise that the group can grow well together under defensive coordinator Robert Livingston.
Several other newcomers wait behind them, including TCU Horned Frogs transfer Kylan Salter, a standout from the spring. The Buffs also added Shaun Myers of the North Alabama Lions during the spring portal window.
Without Bentley and Hill-Green, Colorado's linebackers have plenty to prove. It could open the door for Walker to creep into the rotation in year one, thereby allowing the possibility for Crawford to start soon into his college career as well.
If the Buffaloes want to keep competing in the Big 12, linebacker must continue to be their defensive focal point. A talent like Crawford would only heighten the position's potential as 2026 recruiting heats up.