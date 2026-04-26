How Colorado Prepared Receiver Sincere Brown for the NFL

The Colorado Buffaloes sent one wide receiver to the NFL this season in Sincere Brown, signed by the Los Angeles Chargers after the NFL Draft.

Despite not seeing the production he would’ve liked during the year to build a strong case for the NFL Draft, he still made a case for himself in his pre-draft process and signed as an undrafted free agent as a result.

Sincere Brown’s 2025 season

Sep 20, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes wide receiver Sincere Brown (9) looks back after a sixty eight yard touchdown reception in second quarter against the Wyoming Cowboys at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Brown transferred to coach Deion Sanders and the Buffaloes from the Campbell Camels during the 2025 offseason. He was a receiver for the USF Bulls to start his college career and a 1,000-yard receiver in his lone season at Campbell before returning to the FBS level.

Brown looked to carve out a similar role in Colorado’s offense as it transformed its receiver room following all four of its leading receivers from the 2024 season leaving for the NFL. But while he found a starting role, he wasn’t a primary target.

Brown started 11 of Colorado’s 12 games and saw 626 snaps, the most out of any wide receiver on the team.

Sep 12, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Colorado Buffaloes wide receiver Sincere Brown (9) runs with the ball during the fourth quarter against the Houston Cougars at TDECU Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

Despite this, Brown finished the year with just 22 receptions for 376 yards and two touchdowns. As the season went along and the Buffaloes got deeper into conference play, he found it harder and harder to get targets.

Although, he had one game in which he showed what he looked like at his best. In Colorado’s week 2 matchup against the Delaware Blue Hens, he racked up 120 receiving yards and a touchdown on four catches. His 71-yard touchdown reception was the longest the Buffaloes had seen since their 2023 matchup against the TCU Horned Frogs, Coach Prime’s Colorado debut.

“Man, you have no idea, Sincere came in the equipment room and gave me the biggest hug and he was so happy,” said Sanders following the Delaware game. “We have a tremendous receiving room; they just need opportunity.”

How Sincere Brown turned into an NFL prospect

Sep 20, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes wide receiver Sincere Brown (9) scores a sixty eight yard touchdown reception in second quarter against the Wyoming Cowboys at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Although Brown didn’t produce the way he would’ve liked after that matchup against the Blue Hens, he still had the opportunity to prove to NFL teams that he deserved an opportunity in his pre-draft process.

His goal was simple: he had to display that he still had what it took to have the performance he did in Colorado’s week 2 matchup consistently. The main thing that led to his success in that game was his high-end speed, and that was going to be his main selling point when making his case for an NFL contract.

Brown displayed just that in his Pro Day performance, leaving explosivity on the field and displaying positive character off the field.

He ran a 4.38 40-yard dash, which was the best out of all Colorado performers and would’ve fallen just outside of the top 10 among receivers at the NFL Combine.

Then, in his post-workout interview, he made it clear the lengths he was willing to go to in order to accomplish his dream of playing in the NFL and supporting the franchise that takes a chance on him.

“[I’ve got to] be able to be humble throughout the whole process, and when my name gets called, be able to help the franchise out at any cost.”

While his name wasn’t called in the draft, the Los Angeles Chargers gave Brown a call after its conclusion. They signed him as an undrafted free agent, and he will now continue pursuing his NFL dream in the preseason this coming August.

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