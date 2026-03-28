Colorado Cornerback Preston Ashley Speaks Candidly About the Team's Leaders

During spring practice, there have been a few players who seem to have emerged as leaders on the roster for the Colorado Buffaloes. Freshman cornerback Preston Ashley named several players he feels have been able to carve out those leadership roles.

Preston Ashley Reveals Biggest Leaders for Colorado

“Definitely YoYo (Yahya Attia). He was the first person that I met and he just stood out cause he just put me on the game telling me do what you gotta do you gotta know just having somebody tell me that even before we even got my last name on the back of my shirt before we worked out so just having somebody tell me that you know very inspiring, very motivating," said Ashley.

Apr 19, 2025; Boulder, CO, USA; Colorado Buffaloes offensive guard Yahya Attia (59) during the spring game at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images | Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

"I would say from my side of the defense. The name keeps popping in my head, Randon Fontenette. Such a complete player. Tyler Martinez, Nate Mitchell, Cree Thomas. We have so many great leaders and so many guys that I can’t wait for the fans to see and can’t wait for everybody in the nation to see. We have so many, but that’s just a few I can name,” said Ashley.

For Colorado coach Deion Sanders, a point of emphasis this offseason was to find players who not only fit the system but also fit the culture for the Buffaloes. Based on Ashley’s comments, it seems like Sanders was able to do that at a high level. Having multiple leaders that one of the freshmen can name during spring practice is one of the more positive things that can happen for a program.

One of the more interesting things to note is the fact that almost all of the leaders Ashley talked about are transfer portal additions. More often than not, it is the returners to the programs that Carr got leadership rules, but for Colorado, they have also had transfers step up.

Colorado heading into the 2026 off-season desperately needed to upgrade at a lot of positions, as well as find people to lead at those positions. Interestingly enough, in several of the positions that needed upgrades, we are also able to gain valuable leaders.

Sep 20, 2025; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Vanderbilt Commodores linebacker Randon Fontenette (2) deflects the pass of Georgia State Panthers safety D-Icey Hopkins (4) during the first half at FirstBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images | Steve Roberts-Imagn Images

Impact on the Field

Attia is one of the main returning leaders for Colorado in 2025. Near the end of last season, Attia was able to have solid performances at guard in the interior of the offensive line. While the offense as a whole did not look great, he has shown promise to be able to protect Colorado’s quarterbacks as well as pave lanes for running backs.

His desire to continue to grow as a leader, as well as to develop as a player on the field, could be very valuable for Colorado and their chances at making a run in the Big 12 next season.

Fontenette comes to Colorado with solid experience in the SEC, with experience as a great tackler, but also as a player who can do his job in coverage as well. In his experience at Vanderbilt, Fontenette recorded 125 tackles, 14.5 tackles for loss, 3.5 sacks, 15 pass breakups, one forced fumble, and one interception. Fontenette gives Colorado tremendous versatility against the run in the past and brings great communication to help everyone get lined up properly.

The Buffaloes rush defense was one of the worst in the nation, allowing 222.5 rush yards per game. That is where linebacker Tyler Martinez comes in as someone who can help to make tackles and open space, as well as fit the correct gap and allow everyone around him to make plays.

Linebacker Tyler Martinez drops back in pass coverage as the Aggies opened their season on Saturday night against the Bryant Bulldogs at Aggie Memorial Stadium. | Jaime Guzman/Special the Sun-News / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Martinez, before he transferred to Colorado, played at both New Mexico Military Institute (2023) and New Mexico State (2024-2025). In his career, Martinez has racked up 145 tackles, 6 1/2 tackles for loss, one sack, six pass breakups, one forced fumble, and one interception. Martinez has been very productive, and with an opportunity in Boulder to help improve the Buffaloes' defense, 2026 should be no different.

Defensive back Naeten Mitchell also played at New Mexico State from 2024 to 2025. In his career there, Mitchell had 102 tackles, 1.5 tackles for loss, nine pass breakups, four forced fumbles, and three interceptions. Mitchell had a great ability to make plays on the ball in coverage, but also make tackles in the run game.

He has an opportunity to carve out a great role for himself at Colorado, but also because of his experience, he can help lead the defense, which does have a lot of new faces heading into next season.

Colorado defensive back Cree Thomas had limited game action in 2025 with Notre Dame. In three games, Thomas was able to have one tackle and one pass breakup. While he was not able to do a lot last season, this spring, Thomas has shown his ability to be a ball hawk with several interceptions during spring practice. These are skills that could help the buffaloes a lot in 2026, and the more he can help lead the secondary and teach them how to make those plays the better Colorado’s pass defense will be.

The Buffaloes really do have an opportunity to significantly improve in 2026. The leaders they have in Attia, Fontenette, Martinez, Mitchell, and Thomas are just a few, the more leaders that can develop, the better Colorado’s chemistry will be, and the better this team will be able to perform and push the Big 12 conference farther than many believe they can.