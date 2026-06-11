NFL Rookie of the Year Prediction Market Headlined by Fernando Mendoza

Heisman Trophy winner, National Champion, No. 1 overall draft pick. Can Fernando Mendoza continue adding to his list of accomplishments?

The market says yes with his chances at winning Offensive Rookie of the Year honors.

Offensive Rookie of the Year Winner - Kalshi

Fernando Mendoza 24%

Jeremiyah Love 22%

Carnell Tate 15%

Jordyn Tyson 13%

Jadarian Price 10%

Makai Lemon 8%

At the 24% trading price on Kalshi’s NFL market for Mendoza to win OROY, traders could profit $29.54 on a $10 risk if he wins the award.

Set for early success

Mendoza will compete against Kirk Cousins to be the Raiders Week 1 starter. Even if he doesn't win the job in training camp, it's fair to assume he will step into the role at some point in the season.

The Raiders added Spencer Buford and Tyler Linderbaum on the offensive line and will build their offense around TE Brock Bowers and RB Ashton Jeanty. Learning alongside Cousins should also help Mendoza's development.

Klint Kubiak’s QB success

Klint Kubiak has found success developing quarterbacks throughout his coaching career. He was the QB coach and Offensive Coordinator for the Minnesota Vikings in 2019 and 2020 when Cousins threw for two consecutive 4,200+ yards, 33+ touchdown seasons.

In 2023, the Pass Game Coordinator for the San Francisco 49ers helped develop Brock Purdy to 4,280 yards and 31 touchdowns in his second season.

Last season, as the Seattle Seahawks' OC, Sam Darnold finished top-10 in passing yards (4,048) and touchdowns (25) on their way to a Super Bowl win.

Issues Mendoza could fix

The two main issues the Las Vegas Raiders face annually are QB efficiency and a winning mentality. Mendoza addresses both.

En route to his Heisman, he finished top-3 in the country in 2025 amongst college QBs with a 72% completion rate. Indiana also went 15-0 with him under center as the focal point in their offense.

Las Vegas hasn’t had a quarterback room throw for over 66% efficiency since Derek Carr in 2021, and finished below a .500 record in their last four seasons.

Any love for Love?

Contending with Mendoza is Arizona Cardinals running back Jeremiyah Love. The third pick in the 2026 NFL Draft is expected to be the featured back in Arizona.

The case for Love is that Arizona’s quarterback room still has several questions with Jacoby Brissett, Gardner Minshew, and Carson Beck as their options. Love is a multitool running back who should put up numbers as a runner and receiver.

Since late April, Mendoza and Love have been separated on the charts by a 2% margin or less.

Use the Kalshi promo code SIBONUS when you sign up to unlock a $10 bonus after making a qualifying deposit and completing just $10 in trades.

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