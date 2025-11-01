Colorado Buffaloes Pushing For Potential Flips In Big Recruiting Weekend
The Colorado Buffaloes will host the Arizona Wildcats on Saturday. It will be the Buffaloes’ Homecoming Game, and coach Deion Sanders will be hosting several recruits.
According to 247Sports, the Colorado Buffaloes will host several prospects from the 2026 recruiting class, some of whom are flip candidates. One of the top uncommitted players in the class will be in Boulder.
The Colorado Buffaloes have so far received 13 commits from the recruiting class of 2026. The class ranks No. 67 in the nation, per 247Sports. Sanders and the Buffaloes have three four-star recruits who can come in and make a difference next season: defensive lineman Emanuel Ruffin, linebacker Rodney Colton Jr., and safety Preston Ashley.
With time winding down to land recruits from the class of 2026, the Buffaloes have to put on a show against Arizona to land more top prospects.
JJ Dunnigan - Cornerback
The top uncommitted player who will be in Boulder is four-star cornerback JJ Dunnigan. Dunnigan is the No. 99 recruit in the nation, the No. 11 cornerback, and the No. 2 player from Kansas, per 247Sports. After verbally committing to the Kansas Jayhawks, he reopened his recruitment earlier this week, and the Buffaloes are pushing to earn a commitment from the elite cornerback.
Dunnigan will also be visiting the Miami Hurricanes on Nov. 15, per 247Sports. If Colorado can hold an impressive visit, the team could land one of the top available recruits. Dunnigan is an athletic and speedy prospect, and he could step in quickly with notable Colorado cornerback DJ McKinney possibly testing the NFL Draft waters after this season.
Jaron and Kennan Pula - Wide Receiver
Wide receiver Jaron Pula is a four-star recruit who is currently committed to the Utah Utes. He is the No. 246 recruit in the nation, the No. 36 wide receiver, and the No. 5 player from Utah. His brother, Kennan Pula, is also committed to Utah. He is a three-star wide receiver, the No. 65 recruit in the nation, and the No. 11 player from Utah.
The Pula brothers may both be committed to Utah, but the Colorado Buffaloes could pull off the flip with an impressive visit on Saturday.
Jaron Pula is one of the top pass catchers in the class, and when given the chance, he has the potential to be a breakout player. Pula is a speedy, tall athlete at 6-foot-5 who can step in quickly with any team he plays with in 2026.
Kennan Pula is a versatile athlete, and while he is a wide receiver recruit, he can also play safety at a high level. While there is a chance a program could switch him to defense in college, Sanders is no stranger to allowing his athletes to play both sides of the ball.
Corey Barber - Wide Receiver
Four-star recruit Corey Barber is another top wide receiver prospect set to be in Boulder for the Buffaloes’ Homecoming Game. Barber is currently committed to the Ole Miss Rebels and is the No. 38 wide receiver and the No. 13 player from Alabama, per 247Sports.
The Buffaloes were late to the game, offering Barber in September, but the program may have piqued his interest, getting him on campus this fall. The Buffaloes have just one committed wide receiver recruit, but with a couple of seniors on the team this season, landing another would be a big move for Colorado.
Barber is one of the top wide receiver recruits from the class of 2026 due to his speed and route running. His natural athleticism will help any program develop him, and he can quickly become a playmaker in his collegiate career.
Kicking Off The Final Month Of The Season
With Colorado struggling this season, holding a 3-5 record, the Buffaloes' recruiting methods have been under fire. With the belief that Colorado does not put enough attention into recruiting, the Buffaloes have a chance to change the narrative by pulling off some key flips.
The Colorado Buffaloes and Arizona Wildcats will kick off at 5 p.m. MT at Folsom Field in Boulder. Between Homecoming and a heavy recruiting weekend, a win would be a major momentum boost for Colorado to start the final month of the season.