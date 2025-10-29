Why Colorado's Disappointing Season Was Not Unexpected
The Colorado Buffaloes are 3-5, going 1-4 in Big 12 conference play. With just four games to go, the season has not gone as Colorado coach Deion Sanders expected. Though it could be considered a disappointing season, Pro Football Hall of Famer Shannon Sharpe believes this season is going as expected.
While on “The Night Cap,” Sharpe and co-host fellow Hall of Famer Chad Johnson discussed the Colorado Buffaloes' season. While agreeing that it has not been a good season, Sharpe argued that he never expected much from the team and questioned what else anyone would have expected.
“Colorado doesn't have the expectations LSU has. Now, that doesn’t excuse 'Time' for losing games or losing like this. But to try to compare Colorado to LSU without the staff, without the resources, without the horses, it’s just a false equivalence. Now, if Time was at Florida, he’s at Florida State, and he was losing with the expectations, that’s one thing. Not to excuse him, this has been a disaster this year,” Sharpe said.
“Now, I didn’t have expectations. They lost their two best players. Well, three of their best players. Jimmy Horn, Travis [Hunter], and Shedeur [Sanders],” Sharpe continued. “So I didn’t have the expectations … Realistically, what did ya’ll expect Colorado’s record to be?”
While acknowledging that the Colorado Buffaloes' season has not gone well, it is fair to argue that, losing as many players as the program did, there was an anticipation that the team might take a step back from their 2024 season.
Colorado's Key Changes From 2024
The Colorado Buffaloes' most notable losses from 2024 are quarterback Shedeur Sanders and cornerback and wide receiver Travis Hunter. Hunter is the reigning Heisman Trophy winner and is already hard to replace, especially with him playing two positions at a high level.
In addition to Hunter and Sanders, the program lost wide receivers Jimmy Horn Jr., Will Sheppard, and LaJohntay Wester. The Buffaloes were also impacted by the transfer portal, losing several offensive linemen and defensive players, too.
With the roster turnover, essentially fielding a new offense, the Buffaloes taking a step back may not be a surprise, but it could still be considered a disappointment.
Remaining Outlook Of The Season
The Colorado Buffaloes are coming off their worst performance of the season, losing 53-7 against the No. 24 Utah Utes. Several of the losses have been close matchups, but the Buffaloes have not performed at a consistent level this season, resulting in just one conference win.
With four games to go and bowl eligibility, while not impossible, it is much more unlikely. The Buffaloes' remaining opponents are the Arizona Wildcats, the West Virginia Mountaineers, the Arizona State Sun Devils, and the Kansas State Wildcats.
Quarterback Kaidon Salter transferred into the program ahead of the season and has struggled to find consistency. Though he has had big moments, without gaining momentum, the offense has struggled this season.
The team also has true freshman quarterback Julian Lewis on the roster, who has appeared in just one game this season. With Sanders emphasizing the importance of letting Lewis develop, the expectations are higher for his performance, and it will be something to watch for when the time comes.
While the season may not have gone how Sanders and the team would have wanted, with an overturned roster, it is not much of a surprise. The Buffaloes have a chance to finish strong and show they can still compete in games despite their record.
The next matchup for the Buffaloes will be against Arizona on Nov. 1 at 5 p.m. MT at Folsom Field.