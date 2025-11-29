Colorado Quarterback Julian Lewis Gifts Teammates Big Surprise
Colorado Buffaloes freshman quarterback Julian Lewis was one of the most highly touted quarterback recruits in the class of 2025. He currently has an endorsement deal with the audio brand “JLab.” With this endorsement comes perks including Lewis being able to gift his Colorado teammates their own brand-new JLab headphones.
Julian Lewis Gives Teammates New Headphones
The Colorado Buffaloes official X account @CUBuffsFootball posted the video of Lewis gifting his teammates JLab headphones.
“I’m Julian Lewis. Thanks to JLab, I got to gift my teammates some headphones today,” Lewis said.
Julian Lewis Redshirts, Won’t Start vs. Kansas State
The NCAA football redshirt rules allows players to play in up to four games this season without them losing a year of eligibility. With one game remaining in the season, Buffs coach Deion Sanders announced that Lewis would be redshirting, assuring this year wouldn’t take away from one of his years of eligibility. Lewis had appeared in four different games this season.
The young quarterback did not see much action this year for the Buffaloes as Colorado came into the season with veteran transfer Kaidon Salter as the starting quarterback. Lewis was behind him and Ryan Staub in the quarterback room, but with the Buffaloes struggles, Lewis got his opportunity. In the Colorado's 10th game of the season on the road against the West Virginia Mountaineers, Lewis started.
In his first start, he went 22/35 passing for 299 yards with two touchdowns and zero interceptions. Lewis got the start again the next week against Arizona State and finished 19/38 passing for 161 yards with one touchdown and zero interceptions. When he wasn’t starting this season, Lewis came in two other games against Delaware and Arizona.
There hasn’t been much to cheer about in 2025 for Colorado, but Lewis looking like he will be their future at the quarterback position is a positive and something to look forward to in 2026.
Colorado Buffaloes Wrapping Up 2025 Season
The Buffaloes will finish off their 2025 season on the road against Kansas State. Kickoff for this game is scheduled for 10 a.m. MT and will be broadcast on FS1. Colorado has a record of 3-8 on the year and will not be bowl eligible win or lose. Saturday’s game against Kansas State will be the team’s last game of the season. It has been a disappointing season in Boulder with Colorado not coming close to their nine-win 2024.
Kansas State on the other hand is 5-6 and fighting for their bowl lives. A win at home over the Buffaloes and the Wildcats will be bowl eligible for the fifth straight season.
With no Lewis, the starter for Colorado will be Kaidon Salter.