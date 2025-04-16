Colorado Buffaloes Receiver Adrian Wilson Enters Transfer Portal
The long and winding road continues for wide receiver Adrian Wilson.
The Colorado Buffaloes' early enrollee will enter the transfer portal, according to Chris Hummer of 247Sports.
Wilson was a consensus four-star prospect out of Weiss High School in Pflugerville, Texas. He was one of three wideouts from the class of 2025 to sign with the Buffaloes and participate in spring practice, initially joining Quanell X Farrakhan Jr. and Quentin Gibson.
The brief stint is not a major surprise considering Wilson's rash history. The receiver first committed to the TCU Horned Frogs but changed his allegiance twice more before deciding on Colorado, first to the Oregon Ducks, then to the Arizona State Sun Devils. Wilson also played for two schools before his commitments, spending his freshman year with Del Valle High School (Texas).
While with Weiss, Wilson was named first-team All-District for three straight seasons from 2022-24. Between his junior and senior campaigns, he hauled in 107 catches for 1,988 yards and 28 touchdowns.
Wilson was tabbed as the No. 35 wide receiver and the No. 39 player from Texas in the 2025 class. With a 6-2, 165-pound frame, he was a track and field athlete who ran an 11.40 100-meter dash as a freshman at Del Valle.
Colorado's wide receiver room is entering a period of flux following four historically significant departures. A Heisman Trophy and Biletnikoff Award winner in Travis Hunter, the sixth all-time leader in catches in Football Bowl Subdivision (FBS) history, LaJohntay Wester, Will Sheppard and Jimmy Horn Jr. all departed for the pros and leave a monumental void to fill.
The room entering 2025 contains mostly unproven talents, though several have stood tall this spring. Tulsa Golden Hurricane transfer Joseph Williams has made highlight-reel catches in practice and looks primed for a starting spot with three years of eligibility remaining.
Gibson also appears ready to compete for a role within the offense. The former three-star recruit rewrote history books for Texas high school football with breakaway speed that Colorado coach Deion Sanders compared to Wester and Horn's.
Farrakhan Jr. has gotten some run with the starters this spring. The former four-star had offers from the Alabama Crimson Tide and Texas A&M Aggies. He has quickly honed in on involvement within offensive coordinator Pat Shurmur's plans.
The Buffaloes have also added a receiver this transfer window in former Campbell Fighting Campbell standout Sincere Brown. His towering 6-5 frame aided a breakout campaign last year, though at the Football Championship Subdivision (FCS) level.
That leaves two key returners in Omarion Miller and Drelon Miller. While of no relation, the pair made significant contributions in short bursts during the 2024 season and will be integral pieces to Colorado's success through the air.
Former North Carolina State Wolfpack transfer Terrell Timmons Jr. showed acumen as a blocker for the Buffs last season and could step into one of the remaining shoes to fill.
This future taking shape may have left Wilson lost in the shuffle. The freshman was quick to react and enter the portal with his entire college career ahead of him, and who knows what twists and turns may come next.