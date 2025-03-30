Buffs Beat

5 Colorado Buffaloes Wide Receivers To Watch This Spring: Drelon Miller, Joseph Williams

As the Colorado Buffaloes prep for their spring game without its Heisman Trophy winner, Travis Hunter, for the first time in the Coach Deion Sanders era, several wide receivers will need to step up to the plate to fill the void.

Harrison Simeon

Apr 27, 2024; Boulder, CO, USA; Colorado Buffaloes wide receiver Omarion Miller (4) prepares to catch the ball during a spring game event at Folsom Field.
Apr 27, 2024; Boulder, CO, USA; Colorado Buffaloes wide receiver Omarion Miller (4) prepares to catch the ball during a spring game event at Folsom Field. / Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images
After a season overflowing with accolades, it's easy to forget that two-way star Travis Hunter won the Colorado Buffaloes their first-ever Fred Biletnikoff Award, given to the nation's most outstanding wide receiver. His prowess as a pure wideout broke games open and will be near-impossible cleats for the Buffs to fill in 2025.

In addition, three wide receivers with impressive skill sets hit the road for the pros. Colorado will lack a speed demon in Jimmy Horn Jr., a route running technician LaJohntay Wester and a jump-ball magnet in Will Sheppard.

Jason Phillips Deion Sanders Arizon
Oct 19, 2024; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Colorado Buffalos head coach Deion Sanders (right) with wide receivers coach Jason Phillips against the Arizona Wildcats at Arizona Stadium. / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The trio along with Hunter accounted for roughly 72 percent of receptions (255), 79 percent of receiving yards (3,251) and 86 percent of touchdown catches (32) by the Buffaloes this past season.

Can veteran wide receiver coach Jason Phillips help recreate this production? Due to Colorado's ongoing quarterback battle, several wideouts must compound their increased roles with chemistry growth. Rome won't be built in a day, as many of the Buffs' newfound starters are inexperienced, inconsistent or flat-out freshies.

However, five names stand out on who the next men up in a wide-open receiver room could be:

1. Drelon Miller

Drelon Miller Arizona
Oct 19, 2024; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Colorado Buffalos wide receiver Drelon Miller (6) against the Arizona Wildcats at Arizona Stadium. / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Miller went under the radar as one of Colorado's most impactful freshmen in 2024. He scored his first touchdown against the Arizona Wildcats before picking up an impressive performance versus the Utah Utes (six catches, 108 yards). Miller's size limits him to the slot, but his connection with quarterback Shedeur Sanders developed naturally. He could certainly do the same with the Buffs' starter in 2025.

2. Quentin Gibson

Colorado Quentin Gibson helmet
Aug 29, 2024; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Detailed view of the helmet worn by Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Shedeur Sanders (2) (not pictured) before the game against the North Dakota State Bison at Folsom Field. / Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Don't let Gibson's three-star prospect rating fool you. The freshman from North Crawley High School (Fort Worth, TX) won't wait around for a starting spot, he'll pursue it with speed that'd make Sonic the Hedgehog jealous. Despite a 5-9, 165-pound frame, Gibson tallied 93 receptions for 2,009 yards (ninth in state history) and 36 touchdowns (fourth all-time) last season.

3. Joseph Williams

Joseph Williams Tulsa
Sep 14, 2024; Tulsa, Oklahoma, USA; Tulsa Golden Hurricane wide receiver Joseph Williams (8) warms up before a game against the Oklahoma State Cowboys at Skelly Field at H.A. Chapman Stadium. / Brett Rojo-Imagn Images

Colorado spent most of its transfer portal resources in areas other than at receiver, but Williams stuck out like a sore thumb. The incoming sophomore reeled in 30 catches for 588 yards and five touchdowns in just seven games with the Tulsa Golden Hurricane last season. While his sample size is limited, Williams and the Buffs could be a match made in football heaven.

4. Quanell X Farrakhan Jr.

Chip Colorad
Aug 29, 2024; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes mascot Chip runs onto Folsom Field before the game against the North Dakota State Bison. / Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Hailed as one of Colorado's most well-rounded newcomers, Farrakhan Jr. chose coach Deion Sanders and the Buffaloes over the Alabama Crimson Tide and Texas A&M Aggies this past summer. As a freshman, he could see time on the perimeter or special teams as an all-world talent. Farrakhan Jr. had 51 receptions for 958 yards, 13 touchdowns and three punt return scores as a senior at North Shore High School (Houston TX).

5. Omarion Miller

Omarion Miller USC
Sep 30, 2023; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes wide receiver Omarion Miller (14) celebrates his touchdown during the game against the USC Trojans at Folsom Field. / Chet Strange-Imagn Images

Oh, Omarion. The Louisianan has shown flashes of stardom for two straight seasons, dating back to a seven-catch, 196-yard explosion against the USC Trojans in 2023. Last year, Miller racked up eight grabs for 145 yards against the Kansas State Wildcats before a devastating leg injury cut his campaign short. Miller's potential remains sky-high as he aims to break through as a redshirt sophomore.

