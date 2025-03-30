5 Colorado Buffaloes Wide Receivers To Watch This Spring: Drelon Miller, Joseph Williams
After a season overflowing with accolades, it's easy to forget that two-way star Travis Hunter won the Colorado Buffaloes their first-ever Fred Biletnikoff Award, given to the nation's most outstanding wide receiver. His prowess as a pure wideout broke games open and will be near-impossible cleats for the Buffs to fill in 2025.
In addition, three wide receivers with impressive skill sets hit the road for the pros. Colorado will lack a speed demon in Jimmy Horn Jr., a route running technician LaJohntay Wester and a jump-ball magnet in Will Sheppard.
The trio along with Hunter accounted for roughly 72 percent of receptions (255), 79 percent of receiving yards (3,251) and 86 percent of touchdown catches (32) by the Buffaloes this past season.
Can veteran wide receiver coach Jason Phillips help recreate this production? Due to Colorado's ongoing quarterback battle, several wideouts must compound their increased roles with chemistry growth. Rome won't be built in a day, as many of the Buffs' newfound starters are inexperienced, inconsistent or flat-out freshies.
However, five names stand out on who the next men up in a wide-open receiver room could be:
1. Drelon Miller
Miller went under the radar as one of Colorado's most impactful freshmen in 2024. He scored his first touchdown against the Arizona Wildcats before picking up an impressive performance versus the Utah Utes (six catches, 108 yards). Miller's size limits him to the slot, but his connection with quarterback Shedeur Sanders developed naturally. He could certainly do the same with the Buffs' starter in 2025.
2. Quentin Gibson
Don't let Gibson's three-star prospect rating fool you. The freshman from North Crawley High School (Fort Worth, TX) won't wait around for a starting spot, he'll pursue it with speed that'd make Sonic the Hedgehog jealous. Despite a 5-9, 165-pound frame, Gibson tallied 93 receptions for 2,009 yards (ninth in state history) and 36 touchdowns (fourth all-time) last season.
3. Joseph Williams
Colorado spent most of its transfer portal resources in areas other than at receiver, but Williams stuck out like a sore thumb. The incoming sophomore reeled in 30 catches for 588 yards and five touchdowns in just seven games with the Tulsa Golden Hurricane last season. While his sample size is limited, Williams and the Buffs could be a match made in football heaven.
4. Quanell X Farrakhan Jr.
Hailed as one of Colorado's most well-rounded newcomers, Farrakhan Jr. chose coach Deion Sanders and the Buffaloes over the Alabama Crimson Tide and Texas A&M Aggies this past summer. As a freshman, he could see time on the perimeter or special teams as an all-world talent. Farrakhan Jr. had 51 receptions for 958 yards, 13 touchdowns and three punt return scores as a senior at North Shore High School (Houston TX).
5. Omarion Miller
Oh, Omarion. The Louisianan has shown flashes of stardom for two straight seasons, dating back to a seven-catch, 196-yard explosion against the USC Trojans in 2023. Last year, Miller racked up eight grabs for 145 yards against the Kansas State Wildcats before a devastating leg injury cut his campaign short. Miller's potential remains sky-high as he aims to break through as a redshirt sophomore.