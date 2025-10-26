SI

College Football World Lost for Words Over Colorado’s Horrific First Half vs. Utah

“I don’t think I’ve ever seen anything like it.”

Tom Dierberger

Colorado coach Deion Sanders speaks with Buffaloes wide receiver Isaiah Hardge before the game against Utah at Rice-Eccles Stadium.
Colorado coach Deion Sanders speaks with Buffaloes wide receiver Isaiah Hardge before the game against Utah at Rice-Eccles Stadium. / Rob Gray-Imagn Images
There are blowouts, and then there is whatever is happening at Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City on Saturday night.

Coming off the bye week that followed a 24–17 win over No. 22 Iowa State earlier this month, coach Deion Sanders and his Colorado Buffaloes were handed a rude welcome back to the gridiron by Utah. Entering halftime, Colorado trailed the Utes 43–0 and were getting shellacked in every facet of the game.

The Buffaloes’ defense allowed a whopping 398 total yards—including 163 rushing yards to Utah quarterback Byrd Ficklin alone—in that first half, compared to a mind-boggling -18 total yards gained by the Colorado offense.

Six of Colorado’s nine offensive drives in the first half were three-and-outs, and five possessions ended with the Buffaloes gaining two yards or less before punting it away (or, well, a safety or a blocked punt).

“I don’t think I’ve ever seen anything like it,” analyst Brock Osweiler said on the ESPN broadcast. “We knew Utah was a really good football team coming into this game. ... But Colorado—they had momentum coming into this football game.”

Here’s a look at the official first-half team stats:

First half stats: Utah 43, Colorado 0

COLORADO

UTAH

First downs

3

16

Total yards

-18

398

Passing yards

23

138

Rushing yards

-41

260

Yards per rush

-2.4

8.4

Time of possession

11:32

18:28

After the break, sideline reporter Stormy Buonantony relayed Sanders’s message to his team: “I told them to fight. At this point, this is a half about character. This is about what kind of person—not even player—what kind of person do you want to be? You’re going to see a different attitude from this team in this half.”

The college football world was stunned by Colorado’s ugly half:

