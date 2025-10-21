Deion Sanders Calls Out Colorado Players For Quitting On Season
The Colorado Buffaloes have five more games remaining in the college football season. Colorado coach Deion Sanders and the Buffaloes hold a 3-4 record, going 1-3 in Big 12 conference play. With five games to go, Sanders addressed the team, urging them not to quit.
In a social media video posted by LockedOnBuffs, Sanders called out those who have already quit on the team. With the team arriving tot he final stretch of games, Sanders wants to see his players work hard each day, no matter the team's record.
“Let’s work today, let’s work today, let’s work today. Some people out here just aren’t here. They’re all ready to quit and shut it down because they know they have no future in this. But the rest of ya’ll do,” Sanders said. “Separate yourself today. I want to see who’s who today.”
There are still five more games of the regular season and a lot of football to be played. Between fighting for a bowl game and players who are looking to continue their football career beyond college, Sanders is demanding more from his team.
Colorado Looks To Finish Strong
With just five games to go, the Buffaloes will look to finish out the season on a high note. With three wins, Colorado has a battle ahead to earn bowl eligibility, and the players have to show fight in both games and practice. Winning three of the five games will not be easy, and Sanders needs to keep his team motivated.
Of the four losses Colorado has suffered this season, three of them were winnable, but the team could not get it done in the fourth quarter. The Buffaloes lost by just four points against the No. 11 BYU Cougars and had possession of the ball in the final minutes to at least tie the game.
The Buffaloes proved they can defeat opponents as underdogs, doing so in week 7 against the Iowa State Cyclones. Iowa State was a ranked opponent at the time, and the fight the Buffaloes put up until the final whistle led the team to a big win.
The Colorado Buffaloes have to finish the season with the mentality that they can win out. The Buffaloes only have one ranked opponent remaining on their schedule, the No. 24 Arizona State Sun Devils, who have two losses heading into week 9.
Colorado’s Stars Must Separate Themselves
Whether the Colorado Buffaloes reach a bowl game or not, how the players perform still matters. Those who do want to move on to the NFL need to show that even when the season is not going as planned, they are still performing at a high level.
Colorado cornerback DJ McKinney entered the season as a player to watch in the 2026 NFL Draft. While McKinney can return to Colorado next season, he can also utilize the final stretch of the season to boost his draft stock. This season, McKinney has 27 total tackles, four passes defended, and one interception.
The final stretch of the season, win or lose, is when the Buffaloes’ players can stand out for their dedication through adversity and boost their draft stock.
The Colorado Buffaloes will next face the Utah Utes on Saturday, Oct. 25, at 8:15 p.m. MT as they seek back-to-back wins.