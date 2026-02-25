Colorado Buffaloes Schedule Visit with Elite Quarterback Recruit

Four-star quarterback recruit Andre Adams is setting up for a busy spring as he schedules several visits. The Colorado Buffaloes are one of the many stops for Adams, and the program has the chance to land an elite quarterback prospect.

According to Rivals, Adams will be in Boulder March 4-5, and the Buffaloes will have to host a strong visit to stay in the running for him. Some of the other programs Adams is set to visit are the Oregon Ducks, Florida State Seminoles, Kentucky Wildcats, and Virginia Tech Hokies.

Oct 19, 2024; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Colorado Buffalos head coach Deion Sanders against the Arizona Wildcats at Arizona Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

What Andre Adams' Commitment Would Mean for Colorado Buffaloes

While the Buffaloes will have their work cut out for them, getting Adams to schedule a visit is a step in the right direction to land the talented quarterback.

Adams is the No. 157 recruit in the nation, the No. 15 quarterback, and the No. 9 prospect from Tennessee, according to the Rivals Industry Rating. If the Buffaloes can land his commitment, it could shift the narrative on Colorado’s high school recruiting efforts.

Antioch quarterback Andre Adams directs his receivers as he alludes the rush of Mt. Juliet at Mt. Juliet High School, Friday, Aug. 22, 2025. | Denny Simmons / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Colorado finished the 2026 recruiting cycle with the No. 65-ranked class in the nation and No. 14 in the Big 12, per Rivals. With the help of late commits ahead of Signing Day, the program reached 17 commits, the most since Colorado coach Deion Sanders took over, but there is still work to be done.

Landing a talented quarterback such as Adams could cause a chain reaction of other prospects committing to Colorado, resulting in the Buffaloes bringing in young talent to develop.

MORE: Colorado's Andreu Swasey Delivers Motivational Message During Offseason Workout

MORE: Three Keys for Colorado, Deion Sanders to Bounce Back in 2026

MORE: Intriguing Offensive Line Recruit Announces Offer From Colorado Buffaloes

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER HERE

Despite the scrutiny Colorado has faced with its high school recruiting, the Buffaloes have landed commits from talented quarterbacks before, as quarterback Julian Lewis was from the 2025 recruiting class.

Lewis committed to Colorado as a four-star prospect, the No. 56 recruit in the nation, and No. 7 quarterback, per the Rivals Industry Rating. While Lewis's commitment to Colorado was already a big move for Sanders and the staff, the quarterback also flipped his original decision from the USC Trojans.

Jul 9, 2025; Frisco, TX, USA; Colorado quarterback Julian Lewis speaks with the media during 2025 Big 12 Football Media Days at The Star. Mandatory Credit: Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images | Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images

With Lewis, Colorado proved the program can land a top quarterback prospect despite competition from other talented Power Four programs and can do it again with Adams.

If Adams commits to Colorado, he could factor into a succession plan at quarterback for the Buffaloes. Lewis has four years of eligibility remaining after being redshirted in 2025. If he plays at a high level consistently, an ideal situation for Colorado would be that Lewis remains the starter for a couple of years.

With Adams being from the 2027 class, a good scenario for Colorado is having him develop behind Lewis to take over as the eventual starting quarterback.

This would help Colorado’s offense maintain consistency on offense despite Lewis’ eventual departure. Bringing in a young quarterback to develop in the 2027 class would be beneficial for Colorado’s long-term success, making it important for the Buffaloes to make a strong push for Adams.

Nov 8, 2025; Morgantown, West Virginia, USA; Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Julian Lewis (10) warms up prior to their game against the West Virginia Mountaineers at Milan Puskar Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ben Queen-Imagn Images | Ben Queen-Imagn Images

Colorado Working Toward Stronger Recruiting Class

According to 247Sports, the Colorado Buffaloes have offered nine quarterbacks from the 2027 class, five of whom are not yet committed to a program, including Adams.

The Colorado Buffaloes have received one commitment from the 2027 class, three-star cornerback Davon Dericho. While Dericho remains the only commit, the Buffaloes are setting up for a busy spring and summer as they continue to schedule visits.

As the program continues to offer prospects and schedule visits, the Colorado Buffaloes can turn their recruiting success around for the better with the 2027 class.