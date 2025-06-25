Colorado Buffaloes Recruiting Class Ranked Last In Big 12 After New 4-Star Commit
The Colorado Buffaloes landed a commitment from four-star cornerback recruit Preston Ashley. Colorado coach Deion Sanders and the Buffaloes are up to three commitments for the class of 2026 with Ashley being the top recruit.
The addition of Ashley now makes it so the Buffaloes have one four-star and two three-star commits. With only three commits, the Colorado Buffaloes are ranked No. 16 in the Big 12, putting them last in the conference. Per On3, Colorado’s recruiting class ranks No. 93 in the nation.
Every other team in the Big 12 has at least ten commits which is significantly different from the Buffaloes’ three. Not every team has a four-star commitment, but with the Buffaloes having fewer recruits so far, the team is at the bottom of the conference.
The other commits so far are tight end Gavin Mueller and edge rusher Domata Peko Jr. Per the On3 Industry Rankings, Ashley is coming in as the No. 23 cornerback and the No. 11 recruit from Mississippi.
Despite coming in as a three-star recruit, Mueller was a big commitment for the Buffaloes, ranked the No. 21 tight end and the No. 12 player from Illinois. Peko Jr. was the first commitment from the class of 2026, joining his father, defensive lines coach Domata Peko.
It does not come as a surprise that Sanders and the Buffaloes are not landing a high number of recruits. Sanders’ recruiting strategy revolves around bringing in high-quality players who have the chance to start in year one over bringing in a large number of recruits to sit on the bench.
“Just say we get 25 high school players. How many’s going to play that freshman year at the most? Let’s say four or five right? And so now you got 20 guys redshirted. So when you go through that spring with that 20 guys red-shirted, how many of those you going to retain?” Sanders said while speaking to the media about recruiting.
“Why don’t I just focus on ten,” Sanders continued. “See, when we grab a freshman, we expect that guy to play. We’re not looking at, ‘Hey man we could just redshirt you. Develop you.’ No, no, no. We’re looking for you to come in and play some football.”
The chance to get on the field as a true freshman makes the Colorado Buffaloes an enticing program for many recruits. It is one of the reasons class of 2025 quarterback recruit Julian Lewis flipped his commitment from USC to Colorado. Williams knew he could get the chance to play with Sanders, and the Colorado coach emphasized there are no plans to redshirt Williams in 2025.
The Colorado Buffaloes are still targeting top recruits, and there will be more commits. The addition of Ashley could help shift the momentum in Colorado’s favor.
The Buffaloes are trending towards flipping Texas State linebacker recruit Carson Crawford. The Buffaloes are finalists for two top prospects, five-star wide receiver Cederian Morgan and four-star offensive lineman Deacon Schmitt.
When looking at the programs ahead of the Buffaloes in the Big 12, Colorado could jump to the top ten with another commitment, depending on the rating of the prospect. Kansas, West Virginia, UCF, Utah, Arizona, and Cincinnati are all above Colorado, but the recruiting class does not feature a prospect with anything more than three stars.
The Buffaloes may be ranked last, but as the team continues to bring in players, the recruiting ranking will likely rise. There is trust that Sanders and the Buffaloes are bringing in talented athletes worthy of making a big impact in Boulder.