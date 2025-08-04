Buffs Beat

Colorado Buffaloes Four-Star Recruit Shows Off Buffs' Bold New Offer Letter

Deion Sanders and the Colorado Buffaloes continue to lead the way in innovative recruiting tools. This week, Colorado four-star cornerback commit Preston Ashley lit up social media when he showed off his bold new offer letter.

Ben Armendariz

Apr 19, 2025; Boulder, CO, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders during the spring game at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images
Apr 19, 2025; Boulder, CO, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders during the spring game at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images / Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images
As college football undergoes a dramatic transformation fueled by name, image, and likeness (NIL), the transfer portal, and the rise of social media branding, few programs have embraced this new era more boldly than coach Deion Sanders and the Colorado Buffaloes.

Colorado’s latest recruiting move put that bold creativity on full display.

Aug 29, 2024; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders before the game against the North Dakota St
Aug 29, 2024; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders before the game against the North Dakota State Bison at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images / Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Earlier this week, class of 2026 four-star cornerback Preston Ashley, one of Colorado’s top commits, shared his official offer letter on social media. But it wasn’t just the letter itself that grabbed attention—it was what came with it that had fans on social media buzzing.

Enclosed in the package was a personalized, one-of-one trading card featuring Ashley posing in a Buffs uniform.

The card came sealed in a graded-style plastic case, giving it the look and feel of a typical PSA graded collector’s card. The creative new idea stunned fans online and sent a clear message that this is what modern recruiting looks like in Boulder.

"People hate on Deion, but man, he knows how to sell Colorado football," one fan wrote on social media.

For "Coach Prime" and his staff, the personalized card wasn’t just a gimmick. It was another piece in a larger strategy designed to resonate with the next generation of athletes.

And Ashley, the four-star corner from Brandon, Mississippi, perfectly fits the mold of a “Prime Time” player: confident, flashy, and comfortable in the spotlight.

Oct 26, 1997; Philadelphia, PA, USA; FILE PHOTO; Dallas Cowboys defensive back Deion Sanders (21) walks off the field during
Oct 26, 1997; Philadelphia, PA, USA; FILE PHOTO; Dallas Cowboys defensive back Deion Sanders (21) walks off the field during a game against the Philadelphia Eagles at Veterans Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Lou Capozzola-USA TODAY NETWORK / Lou Capozzola-Imagn Images

Ashley announced his commitment to Colorado in true "Prime Time" fashion this June and has been vocal about his appreciation for Sanders and what he offers as the coach of the Buffaloes.

“If you’re not a believer in Coach Prime by now, then you’re still sleeping under a rock," Sanders told DNVR's Scott Procter after announcing his commitment to Colorado.

Deion Sanders' Bold Innovations

Since taking over the program in 2023, Sanders has redefined what a college football team can look and feel like.

From his historic recruitment and development of two-way star Travis Hunter to his aggressive use of the transfer portal to rebuild the Buffaloes roster, Sanders has consistently found ways to stay ahead of the curve.

Nov 16, 2024; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders calls in a play in the first quarter agains
Nov 16, 2024; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders calls in a play in the first quarter against the Utah Utes at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images / Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

One of the most essential elements of that success has been visibility.

With help from his son Deion Sanders Jr., who runs the popular YouTube channel Well Off Media, Colorado has turned day-to-day team operations into a behind-the-scenes show that draws millions of views.

Nov 29, 2024; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes social media producer Deion Sanders Jr. walks the sidelines in the s
Nov 29, 2024; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes social media producer Deion Sanders Jr. walks the sidelines in the second quarter against the Oklahoma State Cowboys at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images / Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Recruits now get a chance to see Colorado culture in real time. Fans can stay engaged year-round. And rival programs are being pushed to keep up.

The Buffs’ latest offer-letter rollout is just the newest proof point.

More than just flashy marketing, the custom card represents a carefully planned recruiting strategy.

Every detail, down to the packaging, is designed to make the athlete feel valued and seen.

In today’s recruiting landscape, where compensation alone isn’t always enough, Sanders has built a blueprint centered around connection, relevance, and opportunity.

His model appeals not only to elite talent but also to a generation that values exposure and creative freedom.

With the 2026 class continuing to take shape, and more recruiting battles ahead, one thing is clear: "Coach Prime" has turned Colorado into a destination program not just for talent, but for visibility and the opportunity to help innovate the future of college football.

Ben Armendariz
BEN ARMENDARIZ

Ben Armendariz is a reporter for Colorado Buffaloes on SI, part of the Sports Illustrated Network. While earning his bachelor’s degree in Journalism with a minor in Sports Media from the University of Colorado, he contributed to Buffs coverage through CUBuffs.com and Sko Buff Sports. He’s also covered professional combat sports as a contributor for FloCombat. A lifelong sports fan, Ben is now pursuing a master’s degree in Sports Management at Texas A&M University, with plans to build a long-term career in sports media. His passion for storytelling, in-depth analysis, and unique perspectives on sports marketing and sponsorships set his work apart. Outside of reporting and school, he enjoys attending Colorado Avalanche and Denver Nuggets games and running his online vintage retail business.

