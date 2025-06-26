Buffs Beat

Deion Sanders Inspires Colorado Buffaloes 4-Star Commit Preston Ashley's Celebration

The Colorado Buffaloes just landed a major recruiting pickup in four-star cornerback Preston Ashley, who celebrated his recent commitment to the Buffs in “Prime Time” fashion with a tribute to Colorado coach Deion Sanders.

Ben Armendariz

Feb 6, 2025; New Orleans, LA, USA; Deion Sanders on the red carpet before Super Bowl LIX NFL Honors at Saenger Theatre. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
In this story:

While the Colorado Buffaloes continue to await the return of coach Deion Sanders—who remains away from the program while recovering from undisclosed health issues—his impact on the recruiting trail remains as strong as ever.

That influence was on full display this week when cornerback Preston Ashley, a class of 2026 four-star recruit from Brandon, Mississippi, made his pledge to the Buffs in unforgettable fashion.

Apr 4, 2025; Boulder, CO, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders watches as his players go through drills at the Un
Ashley shared the moment on his social media; surrounded by friends and family, he leaned into his Mississippi roots before announcing his decision.

“This showed me that after I leave Brandon, Mississippi, I could call this place home,” he said with a swell in his voice. “And I just want to tell everybody: Presto Money a Colorado Buffalo! Hit that thing for me, dawg.”

That cue triggered a blast of Deion Sanders’ iconic song Must Be the Money. Ashley danced to the classic, turning his commitment into a moment worthy of the “Prime Time” comparison.

The confidence, the charisma, the moves—it all felt Prime-esque.

Ashley also represents the exact type of player "Coach Prime" aims to bring to Boulder.

He’s a high-level cornerback with elite instincts, explosive athleticism, and game-changing speed. But it’s also the personality—and the swagger—that makes him such a natural culture fit in Colorado.

“I’m a flashy guy,” Ashley said during an appearance on The Scoop with Dukes podcast. “I wear grillz—bandana. And the media part—that was a check on my box. Everything about Colorado was a check.”

When asked about his feelings regarding his decision to attend Colorado, Ashley didn’t hesitate.

“Why not be a Colorado Buffalo?” he said. “It’s amazing—it’s a blessing!”

If that sounds familiar, it should. Ashley’s words echo that of five-star offensive lineman Jordan Seaton, who made a similar statement after committing to Colorado in 2023.

The sentiment is becoming a theme—players aren’t just choosing Colorado because of the media attention; they’re buying into a movement.

For Ashley, the connection to Deion Sanders runs deeper than the media exposure playing for Colorado provides. During his conversation with Dukes, Ashley proudly pointed to an old photo of himself from his youth football days, wearing No. 21.

Sep 11, 1997; Irving, TX, USA; FILE PHOTO: Dallas Cowboys defensive back Deion Sanders (21) celebrating as he scores a touc
“If I’m being genuinely honest with you, when I was a kid, I loved me some Deion Sanders,” he said. “This poster right here to the left, you can see it. What number I’m wearing?”

While the connection to "Coach Prime" is powerful, Ashley has serious goals of reaching the NFL—and he’s confident Colorado is the place to help him get there.

Sanders’ track record speaks for itself, but he’s not alone. Cornerbacks coach Kevin Mathis—who played the position for 10 seasons in the NFL—has also been instrumental in recruiting and developing elite talent.

“I was like, this is the place,” Ashley recalled to Dukes. “It was me, Coach Mathis, and my dad, and I said, ‘Coach, I want to get to the NFL, and I know y’all gonna help me get there.’”

Together, Sanders and Mathis helped elevate Travis Hunter into one of the most electric cornerbacks in college football history.

Hunter’s Heisman Trophy win and selection as the No. 2 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft have only strengthened Colorado's reputation as a destination for elite cornerbacks.

With his confidence, style, and presence, Preston Ashley looks like more than just a talented cornerback—it appears he could be another foundational piece on the field and a fan favorite off.

BEN ARMENDARIZ

Ben Armendariz is a reporter for Colorado Buffaloes On SI, part of the Sports Illustrated Network. He has a diverse background in sports journalism, media, and marketing, with experience covering college football, hockey, and professional combat sports. Ben previously worked in athletic communications at the University of Colorado at Boulder and contributed to coverage of Buffs athletics through CUBuffs.com and Sko Buff Sports. A lifelong sports fan, Ben is seeking a master's degree in Sports Management from Texas A&M University and holds a bachelor's degree in Journalism with a minor in Sports Media from the University of Colorado. His passion for storytelling, in-depth analysis, and unique perspectives on sports marketing and sponsorships set his work apart. Outside of reporting, he enjoys attending Colorado Avalanche, and Denver Nuggets games, analyzing sports advertising trends, and running his online vintage retail business.

