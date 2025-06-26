Deion Sanders Inspires Colorado Buffaloes 4-Star Commit Preston Ashley's Celebration

🔥 Powerful. Preston Opens Up on Decision to Join Buffs 🦬



"Why not be a Colorado Buff? It's amazing, it's a blessing. When I was a kid, I loved me some Deion Sanders. My dad always told me, go who loves you, not where you liked"



