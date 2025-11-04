Colorado Buffaloes' Recruiting Outlook Before Early Signing Period
The Colorado Buffaloes have received 13 commits in the recruiting class of 2026. The early signing period takes place from Dec. 3-5, and with just about a month until then, Colorado coach Deion Sanders and the Buffaloes may have their work cut out for them.
With the countdown to the early signing period on, Rivals declared the Colorado Buffaloes as one of the programs with the most work to do.
“The Buffaloes have typically closed recruiting classes strong under coach Deion Sanders. So it might be foolish to count them out in early November from pulling some late surprises. But this cycle feels different for Colorado. There aren’t many blue-chippers lining up to flip to play in Boulder as we close in on National Signing Day,” Rivals’ Greg Smith wrote.
With the way the current season is going and just 13 commits coming in next season, Sanders and the Buffaloes may have their work cut out for them to build the program heading into next year.
Colorado’s Recruiting Class of 2026
Colorado’s recruiting class of 2026 is ranked No. 53 in the nation and No. 12 in the Big 12, per On3. This is a big fall from 2025, when Sanders’ team ranked No. 35 in the nation and No. 2 in the Big 12. Of the 13 commits, just 23 percent are blue-chip recruits.
Several big players are coming in through the recruiting class, notably on the defense, and the team is bringing in a couple of players across the offensive line. One concern is that there are just two offensive weapons coming in, which could be a problem for Colorado.
On the offensive side of the ball, the two pass catchers committed to the Colorado Buffaloes are three-star recruits, tight end Gavin Mueller and wide receiver Christian Ward. While Colorado could keep many of their receivers, not bringing in explosive talent to help boost the offense could be a problem moving forward for the offense.
The team’s leading receiver is currently wide receiver Omarion Miller, who is a junior. The Buffaloes also have sophomore wide receiver Joseph Williams, who ranks No. 2 in receiving yards on the team. Both could return for the 2026 season, but locking in another receiver would help boost the Buffaloes for the next several years.
Sanders and the Buffs targeted five-star receiver recruit Cederian Morgan, but the elite prospect committed to the Alabama Crimson Tide.
Notably, there are no running backs committed to the Colorado Buffaloes. The ground game has been an issue for the Buffaloes, struggling to gain consistency. Leading rusher, running back Micah Welch, is just a sophomore and could stay with the Buffaloes next season, but the Buffaloes could use the final stretch before the early signing period to bring in a running back.
Colorado’s top recruits from the class of 2026 are on the defensive side of the ball. The team is bringing in three four-star recruits who can be different makers on the team next season.
The top commit is four-star defensive lineman Emanuel Ruffin. He is the No. 21 defensive lineman, the No. 12 player from Alabama, and the No. 202 overall recruit, per the Rivals Industry Ranking. Cornerback Preston Ashley and linebacker Rodney Colton can also help the defense early in their collegiate career.
Gavin Mueller Flip Watch?
While arguing that Colorado is one of the teams that has their work cut out for them ahead of the early signing period, Smith notes that Mueller will be a player that the Buffaloes have to watch out for when it comes to losing recruits.
Per the Rivals Industry Ranking, Mueller is the No. 23 tight end, the No. 12 player from Illinois, and the No. 408 recruit in the nation. Mueller took a visit with the Miami Hurricanes in October, per Rivals, and the program is working hard to flip the tight end.
In addition to attempting to bring in more recruits, Sanders and the Buffaloes will have to continue to work to keep Mueller’s commitment before losing one of two pass catchers from the class of 2026.
Fortunately for Colorado, the other recruits seem locked in with the Buffaloes in 2026, but the program will still have to work to keep them committed.
Can History Repeat Itself For Colorado?
The Colorado Buffaloes did not have many recruits in 2025, totaling 14 commitments, but the program pulled off key flips of high-profile prospects, and 50 percent of the class were blue-chip prospects.
One of the most notable flips was from current Colorado freshman quarterback Julian ‘JuJu’ Lewis. Lewis was committed to the USC Trojans before switching to Colorado in November. The team also flipped edge rusher London Merritt from the Ohio State Buckeyes at the end of November.
Although the Buffaloes do not have many commits, they could go all in throughout the month and flip big-time prospects once again.
The Colorado Buffaloes added several players through the NCAA Transfer Portal last year, which could be the program's plan again this season, but bringing in young recruits and developing them would help the team long-term.