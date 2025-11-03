Colorado Buffaloes Face Intriguing Betting Odds vs. West Virginia
The Colorado Buffaloes suffered their second consecutive blowout loss, dropping to a 3-6 record, going 1-5 in the Big 12. After losing against the Arizona Wildcats, Colorado coach Deion Sanders and the Buffaloes will shift their attention to the West Virginia Mountaineers.
Betting Odds
The Colorado Buffaloes are 6.5-point underdogs against the West Virginia Mountaineers on FanDuel Sportsbook. The moneyline for Colorado is +190, and the point total is set at 56.6.
Julian Lewis To Get First Start
The Colorado Buffaloes have just three wins, and after struggling on offense against Arizona, the Buffs are reportedly starting true freshman quarterback Julian ‘JuJu’ Lewis. Quarterback Kaidon Salter has been the starter in all but one game this season. Colorado switched around the quarterbacks against Arizona, but Lewis is expected to start his first game of his college career, per CBS Sports' Matt Zenitz.
By putting Lewis in as the starter, the team can prepare him to be the quarterback of the future for the program. Lewis finished the game against Arizona, going 9-of-17 for 121 yards, and he threw one touchdown. He also had 15 rushing yards off one attempt.
It was Lewis’s second game appearance, now totaling 129 passing yards. With just three games to go, Colorado fans could get a glimpse at the future with Lewis taking the lead.
Wide receiver Omarion Miller stepped up against Arizona, showing that he is not quitting on the team despite their record. He leads the team with 521 receiving yards and six touchdowns. No matter which quarterback is in on Saturday, Miller will be a big target for them.
The run game has been struggling to gain momentum this season, with running back Micah Welch leading the team with 313 rushing yards and two touchdowns.
With three games to go, the offense has a chance to close out the year on a high note, and who plays in the final games will be something to watch.
MORE: Freshman Cornerback Leaves Colorado Buffaloes Midway Through Season
MORE: Shedeur Sanders Makes Surprise Return to Boulder For Colorado Homecoming Game
MORE: Biggest Winners And Losers From Colorado’s Embarrassing Loss To Arizona
Defense To Avoid Another Blowout?
The Buffaloes have lost two consecutive games, with their opponent scoring over 50 points. Colorado has let up over 30 points in two straight games, and the Buffaloes' defense will have to work to turn that around.
Safety Tawfiq Byard is the team’s leading tackler with 63 total, and has 0.5 sacks, three passes defended, one interception, and one forced fumble. Cornerback Preston Hodge has been a big player on the defense as well, totaling 11 passes defended and 34 total tackles.
Colorado’s defense has racked up just 10 total sacks this season. The Buffaloes have struggled to get to the quarterback, leading to big plays. If Colorado can put pressure this week, they have a chance to pull off the upset on the road.
West Virginia Coming Off Major Win
The West Virginia Mountaineers hold the same number of wins as the Colorado Buffaloes, going 3-6 overall and 1-5 in the Big 12. West Virginia coach Rich Rodriguez and the Mountaineers are coming off a massive win against the Houston Cougars. With the win and the matchup being held in West Virginia, the Buffaloes will have to play hard to pull off an upset.
The Mountaineers found the win with freshman quarterback Scotty Fox Jr. Fox has appeared in seven games this season, getting the nod in the past two matchups. The quarterback has passed for 623 yards, four touchdowns, and two interceptions. He has also been sacked seven times. He has also rushed for 145 yards and three touchdowns.
West Virginia’s leading rusher is running back Diore Hubbard, who has gone for 264 yards and four touchdowns. Though the Mountaineers may not have the strongest run game Colorado’s defense has faced this season, the Buffaloes will have to find a way to win in the trenches. In West Virginia’s win over Houston, the team scored four rushing touchdowns, two coming from Fox.
The Mountaineer’s leading tackler is safety Fred Perry, and he will be one of the key players for Colorado’s offense to watch out for. Perry leads the team with 63 total tackles, two sacks, two forced fumbles, and one fumble recovery.
The team’s defense totals 17 tackles, 10 interceptions, and eight forced fumbles, which means the Buffaloes' offense will need to be alert as they play on the road.
The Colorado Buffaloes and West Virginia Mountaineers will kick off on Saturday, Nov. 8, at 10 a.m. MT. The matchup will be held at Milan Puskar Stadium in Morgantown, West Virginia.
- Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
- If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.