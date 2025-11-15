Colorado in Danger of Losing Four-Star Recruit to Miami
Class of 2026 recruit and Colorado Buffaloes commit, tight end Gavin Mueller will be in attendance for an ACC matchup between the Miami Hurricanes and NC State Wolfpack at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, Florida this weekend.
The Hurricanes offered Mueller back in October and he will now be visiting them for their home game against NC State. Is coach Deion Sanders and the Buffaloes in danger of losing Mueller’s commitment?
Gavin Mueller Visiting Miami
Gavin Mueller will be visiting Miami while they are taking at NC State. The game is scheduled to kick off on Saturday, Nov. 15. The Hurricanes are currently ranked No. 15 and need to win out to have a chance to make it into the College Football Playoff.
Marcus Benjamin of Rivals gives reason for Colorado to be concerned with Mueller going down to South Beach for a second time after his visit there last month. Mueller has been committed to the Buffaloes since May 2025.
“The 6-6, 250 pound talent made his pledge to Colorado last summer but will make his second trip to South Florida this weekend after being offered by the Cannes about a month ago,” Benjamin said. “We’ve seen a recent trend of prospects visiting on game days and committing to the Hurricanes the following week, and there is a good chance the same occurrences will happen with Mueller.”
That is not a good sign for Colorado.
MORE: Deion Sanders Confronts Colorado Team With Mix Of Honesty and Urgency
MORE: The Rough Truth About Shedeur Sanders and Travis Hunter’s NFL Starts
MORE: Colorado Teammates Share Honest Thoughts On Freshman Julian Lewis' First Start
Gavin Mueller Player Profile
Gavin Mueller is a 6-5, 255 pound tight end out of Wheaton, Illinois. He is rated as a four-star recruit and ranked as the No. 15 in the class according to 247Sports Composite rankings. Mueller was evaluated by national analyst Hudson Standish in May of 2025.
“Profiles as an in-line Y tight end at the next level who can use his physicality at the line of scrimmage to create running lanes and his frame to box out his defenders at the first two levels,” Standish said. “Has shown the ability to make plays at the catch point and excels at tracking the football in crowded conditions.”
With freshman quarterback Julian Lewis already taking over Colorado's offense, loading up on playmakers for the talented passer is imperative. A top recruiting program like the Hurricanes targeting Mueller also shows his potential as "Coach Prime" looks to attract NFL-caliber prospects to Boulder.
The Buffaloes losing Mueller to Miami would be a blow to a 2026 recruiting class that is already only ranked No. 78 in the country per 247Sports. If Mueller were to flip, it would leave Colorado with 11 2026 commits and just two four star recruits; linebacker Rodney Colton Jr. and safety Preston Ashley.
On the field this season, the Buffs have a record of 3-7 and will not be eligible to make a bowl game. It's a dissapointing season considering where they were just 11 months ago; in a battle for the Big 12 title and winners of nine games.