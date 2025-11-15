Buffs Beat

Colorado in Danger of Losing Four-Star Recruit to Miami

The Colorado Buffaloes could find themselves in trouble when it comes to class of 2026 four-star commit, Gavin Mueller. The highly-touted tight end recruit is visiting the Miami Hurricanes for the second time in a month, signaling a potential flip.

Cory Pappas

Nov 8, 2025; Morgantown, West Virginia, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders walks along the sidelines late in the fourth quarter against the West Virginia Mountaineers at Milan Puskar Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ben Queen-Imagn Images
Nov 8, 2025; Morgantown, West Virginia, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders walks along the sidelines late in the fourth quarter against the West Virginia Mountaineers at Milan Puskar Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ben Queen-Imagn Images / Ben Queen-Imagn Images
In this story:

Class of 2026 recruit and Colorado Buffaloes commit, tight end Gavin Mueller will be in attendance for an ACC matchup between the Miami Hurricanes and NC State Wolfpack at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, Florida this weekend. 

The Hurricanes offered Mueller back in October and he will now be visiting them for their home game against NC State. Is coach Deion Sanders and the Buffaloes in danger of losing Mueller’s commitment?

Gavin Mueller Visiting Miami 

Colorado Buffaloes Deion Sanders Coach Prime Miami Hurricanes Recruiting Visit Four-Star Recruit Commit Gavin Mueller Flip
Nov 8, 2025; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Miami Hurricanes head coach Mario Cristobal looks at the scoreboard in a game against the Syracuse Orange during the second quarter at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Romance-Imagn Images / Jeff Romance-Imagn Images

Gavin Mueller will be visiting Miami while they are taking at NC State. The game is scheduled to kick off on Saturday, Nov. 15. The Hurricanes are currently ranked No. 15 and need to win out to have a chance to make it into the College Football Playoff.

Marcus Benjamin of Rivals gives reason for Colorado to be concerned with Mueller going down to South Beach for a second time after his visit there last month. Mueller has been committed to the Buffaloes since May 2025. 

“The 6-6, 250 pound talent made his pledge to Colorado last summer but will make his second trip to South Florida this weekend after being offered by the Cannes about a month ago,” Benjamin said. “We’ve seen a recent trend of prospects visiting on game days and committing to the Hurricanes the following week, and there is a good chance the same occurrences will happen with Mueller.”

That is not a good sign for Colorado.

MORE: Deion Sanders Confronts Colorado Team With Mix Of Honesty and Urgency

MORE: The Rough Truth About Shedeur Sanders and Travis Hunter’s NFL Starts

MORE: Colorado Teammates Share Honest Thoughts On Freshman Julian Lewis' First Start 

Gavin Mueller Player Profile 

Colorado Buffaloes Deion Sanders Coach Prime Miami Hurricanes Recruiting Visit Four-Star Recruit Commit Gavin Mueller Flip
Oct 25, 2025; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders speaks with Colorado Buffaloes wide receiver Isaiah Hardge (17) before the game against the Utah Utes at Rice-Eccles Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-Imagn Images / Rob Gray-Imagn Images

Gavin Mueller is a 6-5, 255 pound tight end out of Wheaton, Illinois. He is rated as a four-star recruit and ranked as the No. 15 in the class according to 247Sports Composite rankings. Mueller was evaluated by national analyst Hudson Standish in May of 2025. 

“Profiles as an in-line Y tight end at the next level who can use his physicality at the line of scrimmage to create running lanes and his frame to box out his defenders at the first two levels,” Standish said. “Has shown the ability to make plays at the catch point and excels at tracking the football in crowded conditions.”

Colorado Buffaloes Deion Sanders Coach Prime Miami Hurricanes Recruiting Visit Four-Star Recruit Commit Gavin Mueller Flip
Nov 1, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders before the game against the Arizona Wildcats at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images / Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

With freshman quarterback Julian Lewis already taking over Colorado's offense, loading up on playmakers for the talented passer is imperative. A top recruiting program like the Hurricanes targeting Mueller also shows his potential as "Coach Prime" looks to attract NFL-caliber prospects to Boulder.

The Buffaloes losing Mueller to Miami would be a blow to a 2026 recruiting class that is already only ranked No. 78 in the country per 247Sports. If Mueller were to flip, it would leave Colorado with 11 2026 commits and just two four star recruits; linebacker Rodney Colton Jr. and safety Preston Ashley.

On the field this season, the Buffs have a record of 3-7 and will not be eligible to make a bowl game. It's a dissapointing season considering where they were just 11 months ago; in a battle for the Big 12 title and winners of nine games.

feed

Published |Modified
Cory Pappas
CORY PAPPAS

Cory Pappas is sports writer for USC Trojans On SI and Oregon Ducks On SI. Since starting in March of 2024, he has been writing breaking news stories, game previews, game recaps, and more across College Sports, the NFL, MLB, NBA, and Olympics for Total Apex Sports. In addition to writing, Cory is also a sports data scout for Sportradar. He covers live sporting events ranging from college athletics to semi-pro and professional. Before joining the industry, Cory graduated from the University of Oregon in 2022. He ran track for Oregon's club Track and Field team. Before Oregon, he played varsity basketball and track and field in high school in Walnut Creek, CA. Cory is using his lifelong passion for sports and writing together.

Home/Football