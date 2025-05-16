Colorado Buffaloes Have 'Great Shot' To Land 5-Star Recruit Cederian Morgan
The Colorado Buffaloes are one of the top suitors for class of 2026 wide receiver, Cederian Morgan. Morgan visited Colorado last weekend.
Will coach Deion Sanders be able to land his first five-star recruit in the 2026 class?
Colorado Has 'Great Shot' To Land Cederian Morgan
College football recruiting analyst for On3, Steve Wiltfong spoke to Cederian Morgan after his visit to Colorado. Wiltfong said earlier this week that the Buffaloes have a “great shot” to land the five-star phenom.
"Talking to Cederian Morgan after his visit on Sunday, he said ‘They got a great shot. This is my first time being there. I really enjoyed it,’" Wilting said. “He had a great time at Colorado this weekend.”
Despite this, Wiltfong still predicts that Morgan will eventually pick Alabama according to Wiltfong’s “Recruiting Prediction Machine.” He also named another handful of SEC teams that are in the mix.
“Alabama obviously where my On3 RPM is. You got Auburn, Florida, Georgia, some of the other programs that are squarely in the mix,” Wiltfong said. “Colorado is recruiting him as a coveted target and they have him a lot to think about coming out of this visit.”
Cederian Morgan Player Profile
Cederian Morgan is a 6-4, 210 pound wide receiver out of. Alexander City, Alabama. Morgan is rated as a five-star recruit and ranked as the No. 2 wide receiver in the class of 2026 per 247Sports. Morgan was evaluated by scouting analyst Gabe Brooks earlier this month, who compared Morgan to a “luxury sports car.”
“Evaluation echoes that of a luxury sports car: big, smooth, and powerful. Plays with obvious horsepower, accompanied by some encouraging physical refinemen and nuance in regards to fluidity and locomotion,” Brooks said. “Dominant in contested scenarios as a consistent high points who exploits significant physical advantages vs. smaller defenders.”
Brooks projects Morgan to one day, be a high pick in the NFL Draft.
“Uniquely gifted pass-catching target with outstanding physical tools and athletic chops,” Brooks said. “Projects as a high-major impact player with traits that suggest long-term NFL Draft high-round potential.”
MORE: Shedeur Sanders, Dillon Gabriel Quarterback Competition Dividing Cleveland Browns Fans?
MORE: Colorado Buffaloes' Julian Lewis Reacts To 5-Star Recruit Cederian Morgan's Visit
MORE: Travis Kelce Addresses 'Swag Champ' Shedeur Sanders: Cleveland Browns Quarterback
Colorado’s 2026 Recruiting Class
The Colorado Buffaloes have been fairly quiet when it comes to their 2026 recruiting class. The Buffaloes have so far only received two commitments; three-star tight end Gavin Mueller and three-star athlete Domata Peko Jr. Peko Jr. is the son of former NFL defensive lineman Domata Peko. Peko retired from the NFL after the 2020 season and now is a member of the Colorado coaching staff as a defensive line coach.
Since Deion Sanders took over as Colorado coach prior to the 2023 season, the Buffaloes has primarily relied on the transfer portal. Sanders has not yet landed a recruiting class that was ranked in the top 20 of the nation and has instead dominated the portal.