Colorado Battling Big Ten Programs for Local Quarterback Recruit

The Colorado Buffaloes received a new chance to win over recruits on Oct. 3.

Those prospects, which also featured 2027 verbal commits, unfortunately watched the Buffs collapse late against No. 12 Texas Tech 29-7. However, coach Deion Sanders and the coaching staff still managed to win over a prominent local recruit.

And this four-star happens to share a unique connection to the Boulder campus already.

Who Colorado Hosted During Recruiting Visit

Oct 3, 2026; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Isaac Wilson (16) prepares to pass in the second quarter against the Texas Tech Red Raiders at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Four-star quarterback and the state of Colorado's No. 1 overall prospect Titus Huard took in the action.

Huard isn't just a high priority for the Buffaloes as a prominent local recruit from Valor Christian High in Highlands Ranch. He already shares a unique Colorado connection already.

His prep football coach is Mike Sanford Jr., who took over as interim coach of the Buffaloes once coach Karl Dorrell got fired in 2022. Then Sanford was never retained by Sanders when he took over as head coach.

But Colorado is very much making landing Huard a high priority. And Huard spoke highly of the Buffaloes in turn.

Titus Huard Shares What he Admired About Colorado

Oct 3, 2026; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Members of the Colorado Buffaloes huddle in the fourth quarter against the Texas Tech Red Raiders at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Huard stood and sat inside a near sold out crowd. But one that left early when the Red Raiders started to pull away.

However, that didn't deter Huard from enjoying his visit when he broke down what he liked toward national recruiting director Brandon Huffman of Rivals.

“I thought the environment was electric, and even though they’ve had a pretty tough start to the season, I believe that they are going to turn things around and have a strong response after their bye week,” said Huard.

So Huard sounds convinced that Colorado will ultimately figure out the quarterback situation. Which has been under fire in the last three weeks.

Colorado Quarterback Play Coming Into Light

Oct 3, 2026; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Isaac Wilson (16) during the first quarter against the Texas Tech Red Raiders at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Some Colorado fans likely hope that the quarterback play for 2026 can help convince Huard to stay home. Because that position is currently dealing with early season friction.

Huard watched Isaac Wilson handle the reins in his first start with the Buffaloes. The recruit was on hand to watch the Utah transfer become surgical on the first drive, capping off an opening touchdown drive. But he later watched things unravel with Wilson, including delivering multiple turnovers.

Now Colorado must figure out who's the most equipped and most consistent quarterback coming out of the bye week. Because one more nationall-ranked foe is on deck soon in No. 12 Utah coming to Folsom Field.

Colorado presents the explosive offense that quarterbacks can gravitate toward. But recruits like Huard will be won over if they see how consistent and dynamic they can become when this offense fires on all cylinders.

Other Powers Pursuing Titus Huard

Oct 3, 2026; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Isaac Wilson (16) prepares to pass in the second quarter against the Texas Tech Red Raiders at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Huard told Huffman that he really enjoyed chatting with the Buffaloes staff for the first time. Which is a welcoming sign for fans who hope to see Colorado deliver a massive recruiting coup.

But other powers are lurking for Huard. Including a pair of blue bloods out in the Big Ten.

Huard plans to visit Oregon on Halloween. He also adds he's trying to fly out to California to check out nationally-ranked UCLA. So Buffalo fans will help the staff can keep in tabs with Huard.

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