Colorado Recruiting Targets to Monitor After Steven Alexis Decommits

The Colorado Buffaloes sustained their first recruiting loss of the 2027 cycle.

Unranked running back Steven Alexis flipped to Illinois on the afternoon of June 16. The Florida recruit committed to coach Deion Sanders and the Buffaloes nine days earlier.

This leaves Sanders, offensive coordinator Brennan Marion and the Buffaloes without a running back pledge. But Colorado may not be running back-less for long. Especially with these options who are worth monitoring for Buffalo fans.

Kylan Bobo Rises Into Colorado Buffaloes Picture

Nov 29, 2025; Manhattan, Kansas, USA; Colorado Buffaloes running back Micah Welch (29) scores a touchdown in the fourth quarter against the Kansas State Wildcats at Bill Snyder Family Football Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Sewell-Imagn Images | Scott Sewell-Imagn Images

The Alexis exit increases the chances of the Tupelo, Mississippi, star Bobo committing soon.

Bobo visited Boulder during the weekend of June 12. His arrival signaled two things: A verbal commitment is brewing and Bobo is now rising as the future lead back for Colorado.

The 5-11, 200-pounder Bobo was the only known running back visitor during that weekend. He even expressed some pre-visit excitement for his trip to the university.

Bobo compiled 1,726 yards rushing and averaged 8.9 yards per carry for Tupelo High last season. He also combined to score 29 touchdowns. He looks like the perfect speed/power back to ignite Marion's "Go-Go" offense moving forward if he chooses Colorado.

But he's not the only running back to watch closely on the recruiting trail in this situation.

Southern California Running Back Worth Watching for Colorado

Oct 11, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders before the game against the Iowa State Cyclones at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Three-star from Trinity League powerhouse Benjamin Harris has endured a relatively quiet summer recruiting period.

But he holds an offer from the Buffaloes. He's listed as a running back by 247Sports but presents the speed to attack at wide receiver. Now talks could increase following the Alexis exit.

The last known recruiting update involving the Long Beach Poly transfer Harris came in March. UCLA and its new coaching staff spearheaded by Bob Chesney expressed interest, per 247Sports' Jack Savage.

The 5-7 Harris also holds an offer from Colorado's Big 12 rival Utah. Perhaps Harris can become a Swiss Army knife option at running back. Although Sanders, Marion and Colorado have a Southern talent who's looking closely at the Buffaloes.

Three-Star Georgia Talent Considering Colorado

Sep 21, 2024; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes running back Micah Welch (29) celebrates with teammates after scoring during the second half against the Baylor Bears at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-Imagn Images | Christopher Hanewinckel-Imagn Images

Valdosta, Georgia versatile weapon Marquis Fennell has Colorado fans on watch ahead of June 25.

Fennell is down to Florida State, Georgia Tech, Stanford and the Buffaloes as his last four choices. Like Harris, Fennell presents explosive versatility. But Fennell flew out to Boulder in May and fell in love with Colorado's vision.

"He [Marion] does like to use two-running back packages as well and mess up the personnel packages for the opposing team. And they have a position designed just for me called the 'Zebra' that does both," Fennell said to Lorenzo Reyna of Colorado Buffaloes on SI back on May 19.

Colorado with Marion at the forefront here could have something up its sleeve: Creating a packaged deal with Bobo and Fennell lining up in the backfield. Especially with how Colorado is reportedly aggressively pursuing both.

The former provides the hammerhead for this offense while the latter gets flexed out at wide receiver to create mismatches and confusion for the defense. The Alexis departure could signal a two-for-one special for Buffalo fans in the form of Bobo and Fennell coming together.

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook for the latest news.