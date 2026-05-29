Colorado Could Transform Tight End Room With Key Recruiting Target

The Colorado Buffaloes’ tight end room has long been searching for a star to break out. In the last 20 years, the most receiving yards by a tight end in a single season came from Joe Klopfenstein in 2005, when he tallied 468.

The Buffaloes’ tight end receiving yardage woes have only continued since Deion Sanders took over as head coach, despite the offense shifting to a more pass-heavy, pro-style system. But with their newest recruiting interest, the Buffaloes may be able to change that. Class of 2027 tight end Talan Scott announced on X that he will be on an official visit to Boulder from June 19 to June 21.

How Talan Scott Would Fit in Brennan Marion’s ‘Go-Go’ Offense

Sacramento State Hornets head coach Brennan Marion listens to one of the assistant coaches yell at players on Saturday, Aug. 30, 2025, at Dana J. Dykhouse Stadium in Brookings, South Dakota. | Samantha Laurey / Argus Leader / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Since Marion’s arrival in Boulder, there has been newfound hope that the tight end room may be able to reemerge as a threat in the receiving game. CU tight end coach Josh Niblett expressed his excitement for the opportunities that Marion’s system offers his position group during his March 13 press conference.

“This offense creates space,” Niblett said. “This offense is based on winning leverage and in the end, it's about matchups … It’s all versatile within 11, 12 and 21 personnel, which is a nightmare for defenses.”

It benefits tight ends who are productive in the receiving game, something that Scott proved he is during his junior season at American Leadership Academy. He recorded 468 yards and eight touchdowns on 45 catches, good for an average of 10.8 yards per catch.

The Colorado Buffaloes’ Recruiting Battle for Talan Scott

Sep 16, 2023; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes linebacker Marvin Ham II (25) and linebacker Jordan Domineck (44) tackle Colorado State Rams running back Kobe Johnson (0) in the second quarter at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

If the Buffaloes get their hands on Scott, they could look for him to emerge early as a pass-catching threat in Marion’s offense. But landing his commitment won’t be easy, as they will be battling several other Power Four teams.

According to 247Sports, Scott is a three-star recruit, the No. 18 recruit from the state of Arizona, the No. 43 tight end and the No. 850 overall recruit in the class of 2027. As a result, the site also records 20 FBS programs that have extended scholarship offers to Scott, 14 of which are Power Four schools. Some of the programs Colorado will be competing with for Scott are the SMU Mustangs, California Golden Bears, Stanford Cardinal and its archrival Colorado State Rams.

Nov 29, 2025; Berkeley, California, USA; Southern Methodist Mustangs head coach Rhett Lashlee during the second quarter against the California Golden Bears at California Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images | Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

The program that is likely to give the Buffaloes the most issues is SMU. According to On3/Rivals, SMU is the only school that Scott will have visited twice by the time he comes to Boulder.

The Mustangs have done a far better job of getting their tight ends involved in the receiving game than the Buffs over the last three seasons. In that time, SMU’s tight ends have combined for 2,181 yards, compared to Colorado’s 500 total tight end receiving yards during the Coach Prime era.

During Scott’s visit, the Buffaloes will need to sell him on their new offensive system and its ability to get him more involved than the tight ends that preceded him.

Colorado Buffaloes’ Efforts to Build 2027 Offensive Recruiting Class

Kenny Adams sits next to Andre Adams and Sheena Adams during a ceremony announcing Andre AdamÕs commitment to the University of Colorado at Antioch High School on Tuesday, April, 14, 2026 in Antioch. | NICOLE HESTER / THE TENNESSEAN / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

If Colorado can succeed in convincing Scott of its new philosophy and land his commitment, he’d become another piece in a major offensive refurbishment that will take place in 2027.

Colorado has heavily recruited the offensive side of the football in the 2027 class. They’ve landed commitments from quarterback Andre Adams, offensive tackle Li’Marcus Jones and wide receiver Jaiden Kelly-Murray. All three players are listed as four-star recruits by Rivals, and make up three of Colorado’s top four recruits. Adding Scott would give the Buffs extra versatility among what is already a deep incoming class from the 2027 class.

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