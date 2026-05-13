Colorado Coach Takes Key Recruiting Trip to Visit South Carolina Prospect

The Colorado Buffaloes have the most important piece of their 2027 recruiting class already committed in four-star quarterback Andre Adams, and Colorado's coaching staff is hard at work trying to find some future weapons for Adams to target.

Colorado inside receivers coach Rashad Davis recently paid a visit to four-star wide receiver recruit Jaiden Kelly-Murray from the class of 2027.

Oct 7, 2023; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Colorado Buffaloes quality control assistant Rashad Davis against the Arizona State Sun Devils at Mountain America Stadium. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

With a break in between Colorado's spring practices and hosting official visits in the early summer months, it appears as though Davis hit the road to check out one of his top targets in Kelly-Murray.

In-person visits like Davis' trip to South Carolina are key in recruiting to not only demonstrate Colorado's interest in Kelly-Murray. The Buffs assistant coach also has a chance to see how the talented receiver recruit works in practice, potentially catching key traits and characteristics that can't be seen on a highlight tape.

Jaiden Kelly-Murray Recruiting Profile

Kelly-Murray does have an impressive highlight tape, though, and he is the No. 45 wide receiver prospect in his class and the No. 315 recruit regardless of position, according to Rivals' rankings. In the state of South Carolina, Kelly-Murray is the No. 8 overall recruit in the same rankings.

The four-star receiver was actually committed to the South Carolina Gamecocks previously in his recruitment, but Kelly-Murray de-committed on April 13 after receiving offers from teams like North Carolina, Wake Forest, and Colorado.

Kelly-Murray's highlights from his junior season reveal a fast wide receiver with the ability to make contested catches. He can create separation with his speed, lining up both on the outside and the inside. He seems to have a knack for big plays whether it be taking screen passes the distance or catching deep passes in the end zone.

Oct 19, 2024; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Colorado Buffalos graduate assistant Rashad Davis (left) alongside wide receivers coach Jason Phillips against the Arizona Wildcats at Arizona Stadium. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

He has upcoming visits scheduled with Duke, Illinois, South Carolina, and Colorado, per 247Sports. Can Davis and the Buffaloes land him over programs closer to home, like Duke and South Carolina?

Jaiden Kelly-Murray's Potential Fit at Colorado

Colorado coach Deion Sanders and his coaching staff hit the transfer portal hard in the offseason, but a number of the wide receivers that the Buffaloes added won't be on the roster by the time Kelly-Murray steps foot on campus before the 2028 season. As a result, Colorado will likely be able to offer early playing time to wide receiver recruits in the class of 2027.

Freshmen like Christian Ward and Alex Ward or sophomores like Ernest Campbell and Quanell Farrakhan Jr. could still be in Colorado's receiver room by the time the class of 2027 arrives, but transfer receivers like Danny Scudero, Kam Perry, and DeAndre Moore Jr. are all playing their senior seasons in 2026.

Andre Adams stands for a portrait after announcing his commitment to the University of Colorado during a ceremony at Antioch High School on Tuesday, April, 14, 2026 in Antioch. | NICOLE HESTER / THE TENNESSEAN / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Buffaloes' quarterback situation is harder to project so far out in the future, yet having a prospect like Adams committed is key to landing any high-profile wide receiver recruits.

The potential of current Colorado quarterback Julian Lewis is also exciting to fans and recruits alike, but his development could lead him to the NFL Draft in only two more seasons.

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