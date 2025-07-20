Colorado Buffaloes Reveal Biggest Offseason Transformation
The countdown to week 1 is on, and the Colorado Buffaloes are already looking different in all the right places. With just over a month before they host Georgia Tech at Folsom Field, coach Deion Sanders’ Buffs have quietly rebuilt on one of their biggest weaknesses.
During "Coach Prime's" first two seasons in Boulder, Colorado’s offensive line play has been a glaring weakness, limiting the team’s ability to manage the clock, control games, and protect the quarterback.
Now, with NFL rookies Travis Hunter in Jacksonville and quarterback Shedeur Sanders in Cleveland, the Buffs no longer have the star power to mask breakdowns up front.
The inability to establish a run game in the past forced Colorado to rely heavily on Sanders’ arm and a dynamic group of receivers that included Jimmy Horn Jr., a Carolina Panthers draft pick, and Baltimore Ravens rookie LaJohntay Wester. With all of those playmakers gone, the pressure shifts to the offensive line to anchor Colorado’s success in 2025.
Now entering year three under "Coach Prime," the Buffaloes have retooled their trenches with a blend of new transfers and a revamped strength and conditioning program spearheaded by strength and conditionin coach Andreu Swasey.
Swasey, who helped engineer Miami’s 2001 National Championship run, has brought a different kind of edge to Boulder. One that’s already showing in the size, speed, and swagger of Colorado’s offensive line unit.
A photo recently posted by assistant athletic trainer Lauren Jaskevold sent a subtle but clear message that reflects the growing confidence the Buffs have built under Coach Swasey’s guidance.
Standing at the center of a massive group of Buffs linemen alongside Colorado offensive line coach Gunnar White, the team flexed confidently, boasting another practice down and one day closer to the gridiron. Jaskevold's caption said it all: "We’ll see y’all week 1.”
For Colorado fans who missed it, Georgia Tech’s social media team recently posted a series of photos showing their players training and striking confident poses, captioned: “Full speed ahead.”
The post gained even more traction when Yellow Jackets running backs coach Norval McKenzie reshared it, adding the message, “been putting in dat work.”
Colorado’s reply was subtle but packed with confidence, and more importantly, it reflects the growing conviction within the program. That confidence came through loud and clear in a recent Well Off Media clip featuring offensive linemen Larry Johnson III and Yahya Attia.
“You don’t get this experience anywhere else,” Johnson said. “It’s the most running I’ve ever done in my life though, by far.”
“For real,” Attia added. “Like last year, when I heard we had ten 100s? Now we warm up with sixteen, dawg.”
“Sixteen 100s,” Johnson cut in to make it clear. “Down and back, that's one."
“We ain’t even breathing,” Attia responded confidently.
That kind of mindset, fueled by a full offseason of Swasey-led transformation, might be the Buffs’ biggest strength heading into their week 1 matchup with the Yellow Jackets, who closed last season at 7-6 with a loss to Vanderbilt in the Birmingham Bowl.
Colorado fans won’t have to wait long to see how far this unit has come. Georgia Tech rolls into Boulder on August 29, and all eyes will be on Colorado’s offensive line, a group that's beginning to ooze with confidence.