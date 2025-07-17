Carolina Panthers Rookie Jimmy Horn Jr. Surprising Teammates: NFL Training Camp
Carolina Panthers rookie wide receiver Jimmy Horn Jr. is already making the most of his NFL opportunity.
The former Colorado Buffaloes star has looked incredible throughout offseason workouts, earning praise from coaches and fans while displaying the same dynamic traits that made him one of coach Deion Sanders' most electric weapons in Boulder.
A recent video posted on social media captured Horn vibing with his teammates, laughing and goofing around between drills, underscoring how naturally he's blended into the Panthers’ locker room.
Horn, known for his elite speed and explosive playmaking ability, already seems to be making a strong case for early playing time. The Panthers have highlighted him on their social media channels several times this offseason, a clear sign that they view him as a valuable piece in their offensive plans.
In a newly released 1-on-1 interview posted on the Panthers’ YouTube channel, Horn sat down with team legend Thomas Davis to reflect on his early experiences as an NFL rookie.
"It feels good to be here," Horn told Davis. "Everybody shows each other good respect and love. It's a great program going on right now, and I'm glad to be a part of it."
Horn also reflected on how "Coach Prime" helped prepare him for the NFL opportunity ahead.
For Horn, the culture that Sanders built in Boulder didn’t just push him to compete — it helped him develop the life skills and confidence to thrive beyond the college game.
“I’d say playing for Coach Prime, he’s running the program more like a boys-to-men type of deal. You’re going to come in there a certain way, you’re going to come out of there a certain way," Horn said to Davis.
"At the end of the day, he still wants you to be the same person that you came in as, but he’s just going to add on to certain characteristics that you need in life.”
That foundation, part structure and part swagger, has shaped Horn’s journey from Colorado to Carolina. And so far, the transition has looked seamless.
When Davis asked who he’s excited to work with in Carolina, Horn lit up while naming names on both sides of the ball.
“On the offensive side, Bryce [Young], Adam [Thielen], and I’ve been picking up game from D-Mo [David Moore], all the older guys in the room, you know, the vets that have been here and done it.” Horn said before flipping his excitement to speak about competing with the defense.
“And then on the defensive side, Mike-Jack [Mike Jackson], and JayCee [Horn]. The top two corners on the team right now. Being able to go against those guys — I’m going to take full advantage of it. It’s good work every day. I know they’re going to bring it. So, I gotta bring it.”
That hunger to learn and compete at the highest level, combined with his natural ability, has made Horn one of the most intriguing young names to watch heading into Panthers training camp.
For Horn, the goal is simple: keep growing and keep showing.
"My rookie year, I just want to go out there and impact any way I can," Horn said. "That could be special teams, offense, taking five-yard catches to a 90-yard touchdown — I'm just trying to do anything I can do to help the team win."
With training camp just around the corner, he’ll have the opportunity to continue building chemistry with quarterback Bryce Young and push for early reps in a wide-open receiving room.
Jimmy Horn Jr.'s NFL career is only beginning, but the intelligence, toughness, speed, and character that fueled his rise at Colorado are clearly carrying over.