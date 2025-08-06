Two Colorado Buffaloes Running Backs Gain National Attention in Award Watchlist
Both entering their second season with the Colorado Buffaloes, running backs Micah Welch and Dallan Hayden were each named to the 2025 preseason Doak Walker Award watch list.
The prestigious individual award is bestowed annually upon the most outstanding running back in college football, with former Boise State star Ashton Jeanty standing as the most recent recipient. Other notable winners include Alabama's Derrick Henry (2015), Arkansas' Darren McFadden (2006, 2007), USC's Reggie Bush (2005) and Colorado's own Rashaan Salaam (1994).
Partially due to injuries, neither Welch nor Hayden hit the 200-yard mark last year, but both showed flashes of potential. Welch found the end zone four times as a true freshman while Hayden, a former Ohio State Buckeyes transfer, recorded a 27-yard carry against the Arizona Wildcats.
Dallan Hayden Aiming High in 2025
Now three years removed from rushing for 553 yards and five touchdowns at Ohio State, Hayden is simply looking to be the best version of himself entering his fourth college season.
“Just be the best player I could be,” Hayden said of his goals for the upcoming season. “Help the team win, and just do my job every single play and make plays when my number’s called."
Last season was admittedly tough for Hayden. The 5-foot-10, 205-pound back suffered an ankle injury early in the season and revealed Monday that he was never fully healthy.
“I try not to really think about last year. Last year was last year,” Hayden said. “I watched the film and just try to be better than what I was personally last year. That’s kind of how I think about it.”
Micah Welch Ready For Improved Rushing Attack
Coach Deion Sanders has made clear that Colorado needs to run the ball better this season, and Welch has seemingly taken that message to heart. With help from new running backs coach and Pro Football Hall of Famer Marshall Faulk, the Buffs' rushing attack appears poised for a revival season.
"This year, for sure, we're going to run the ball," Welch said. "From the summer and the spring, they just put it on us, making sure that we know where we at, know how to do it, and just being more focused on our assignments. I know for a fact that we're going to run the ball this year."
Doak Walker Award Favorites
With Ashton Jeanty now rushing for the Las Vegas Raiders, a new college running back will win the Doak Walker Award in 2025. Some of the preseason frontrunners include Notre Dame's Jeremiyah Love, Georgia's Nate Frazier, Texas' Quintrevion Wisner and Michigan's Justice Haynes.
Colorado is looking for its first Doak Walker Award winner since Salaam, who also won the Heisman Trophy during the same historic 1994 season.