Two Colorado Buffaloes Running Backs Gain National Attention in Award Watchlist

Colorado Buffaloes running backs Micah Welch and Dallan Hayden were both named to the preseason Doak Walker Award watch list. Earned by Boise State's Ashton Jeanty last year, the honor is bestowed annually on the best running back in college football.

Jack Carlough

Oct 19, 2024; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Colorado Buffaloes running back Micah Welch (29) against the Arizona Wildcats at Arizona Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
Oct 19, 2024; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Colorado Buffaloes running back Micah Welch (29) against the Arizona Wildcats at Arizona Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
Both entering their second season with the Colorado Buffaloes, running backs Micah Welch and Dallan Hayden were each named to the 2025 preseason Doak Walker Award watch list.

The prestigious individual award is bestowed annually upon the most outstanding running back in college football, with former Boise State star Ashton Jeanty standing as the most recent recipient. Other notable winners include Alabama's Derrick Henry (2015), Arkansas' Darren McFadden (2006, 2007), USC's Reggie Bush (2005) and Colorado's own Rashaan Salaam (1994).

Partially due to injuries, neither Welch nor Hayden hit the 200-yard mark last year, but both showed flashes of potential. Welch found the end zone four times as a true freshman while Hayden, a former Ohio State Buckeyes transfer, recorded a 27-yard carry against the Arizona Wildcats.

Dallan Hayden Aiming High in 2025

Apr 19, 2025; Boulder, CO, USA; Colorado Buffaloes running back Dallan Hayden (7) and safety Ben Finneseth (28) during the spring game at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images / Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

Now three years removed from rushing for 553 yards and five touchdowns at Ohio State, Hayden is simply looking to be the best version of himself entering his fourth college season.

“Just be the best player I could be,” Hayden said of his goals for the upcoming season. “Help the team win, and just do my job every single play and make plays when my number’s called."

Last season was admittedly tough for Hayden. The 5-foot-10, 205-pound back suffered an ankle injury early in the season and revealed Monday that he was never fully healthy.

“I try not to really think about last year. Last year was last year,” Hayden said. “I watched the film and just try to be better than what I was personally last year. That’s kind of how I think about it.”

Micah Welch Ready For Improved Rushing Attack

Sep 28, 2024; Orlando, Florida, USA; Colorado Buffaloes running back Micah Welch (29) carries the ball against UCF Knights defensive back Mac McWilliams (20) during the first quarter at FBC Mortgage Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mike Watters-Imagn Images / Mike Watters-Imagn Images

Coach Deion Sanders has made clear that Colorado needs to run the ball better this season, and Welch has seemingly taken that message to heart. With help from new running backs coach and Pro Football Hall of Famer Marshall Faulk, the Buffs' rushing attack appears poised for a revival season.

"This year, for sure, we're going to run the ball," Welch said. "From the summer and the spring, they just put it on us, making sure that we know where we at, know how to do it, and just being more focused on our assignments. I know for a fact that we're going to run the ball this year."

Doak Walker Award Favorites

Notre Dame running back Jeremiyah Love during a Notre Dame football spring practice at Irish Athletic Center on Wednesday, March 26, 2025, in South Bend. / MICHAEL CLUBB/SOUTH BEND TRIBUNE / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

With Ashton Jeanty now rushing for the Las Vegas Raiders, a new college running back will win the Doak Walker Award in 2025. Some of the preseason frontrunners include Notre Dame's Jeremiyah Love, Georgia's Nate Frazier, Texas' Quintrevion Wisner and Michigan's Justice Haynes.

Colorado is looking for its first Doak Walker Award winner since Salaam, who also won the Heisman Trophy during the same historic 1994 season.

Jack Carlough
JACK CARLOUGH

Jack Carlough is lead reporter for Colorado Buffaloes on SI. Jack graduated from the University of Colorado with a bachelor's degree in journalism and minors in business and sports media. Born and raised in the Boulder area, Jack began covering Colorado athletics in 2018 and was the head sports editor of the CU Independent during his college career. More recently, he spent over three years as the managing editor of the USA Today Sports Network's Colorado Buffaloes Wire, where he covered Colorado's hiring of head football coach Deion Sanders. Other publications Jack has written for include the Boulder Daily Camera, Left Hand Valley Courier and SB Nation’s Ralphie Report. In 2022, the Colorado Press Association awarded Jack second place in its annual Class 5 Best Sports Column Writing category.

