Colorado Buffaloes Offense Biggest Area Of Improvement Revealed
BOULDER — The Colorado Buffaloes' run game could be in for a resurgence this upcoming season, at least according to safety Carter Stoutmire.
Following Colorado's second preseason training camp practice on Wednesday, the junior Stoutmire admitted that his defensive unit struggled against the run during the team's first practice on Tuesday. With it being training camp, the hope is that Colorado's run game has improved opposed to its run defense taking a step back.
"We're still gonna run the ball at the end of the day because the way they ran the ball on us yesterday, it's gonna be something serious this year. Y'all watch out," Stoutmire said.
A reporter than asked Stoutmire to clarify how well Colorado's run game performed.
"They got us," Stoutmire admitted. "But we shook back today."
Last year, Colorado's run defense was miles ahead of its offensive run game. Defensive coordinator Robert Livingston's unit allowed 3.9 yards per rush last season while the Buffs' offense mustered only 2.5 yards per carry. Still, there's hope for Colorado's rushing attack to take a step forward under offensive coordinator Pat Shurmur.
"We're practicing that, so it is not much deeper than that," Shurmur said of Colorado's run game during spring camp. "We're trying to develop a foundational run game against our defense. We are putting a special effort on running the ball with the runners and then all the things we did last year. I think college, obviously, incorporates the run/pass option stuff, so we're trying to get our offense to be a little deeper and a little wider and do more things next year."
Entering 2025, coach Deion Sanders has four scholarship running backs to rely on: Dallan Hayden, Micah Welch and incoming transfers Simeon Price (Coastal Carolina) and DeKalon Taylor (Incarnate Word). Former walk-on Charlie Offerdahl is no longer in the room after announcing his retirement from football due to concussion concerns.
Last year, Hayden totaled 196 rushing yards (3.1 per carry) and one touchdown while the freshman Welch recorded 186 ground yards (4.3 per carry) and four touchdowns. Price rushed for 136 yards at Coastal Carolina, and Taylor had 909 rushing yards with the Cardinals.
An improved run game will be critical for Colorado's offense as battling quarterbacks Kaidon Salter and Julian "JuJu" Lewis are entering their first season both at the Power Four level and in Shurmur's system. Whether it's Hayden, Welch, Price or Taylor, the Buffs need one of their running backs to take some of the pressure off the quarterback.
"We are gonna run the heck out of the ball," Sanders said in the spring. "This year, with the offensive lineman we've attained, the coaching staff we've assembled, as well as what (running backs coach) Marshall Faulk brings to the table, we're going to run the football."