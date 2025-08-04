Marshall Faulk Reveals 'Uncomfortable' Expectations For Colorado Buffaloes' Running Backs
BOULDER — New Colorado Buffaloes running backs coach Marshall Faulk is looking to strike an important balance between capitalizing on his players' strengths and giving them opportunities to grow.
After experiencing his own highs and lows throughout his Hall of Fame playing career, Faulk holds faith that when approached correctly, failure can be an excellent teacher. All four of Colorado's scholarship running backs will likely experience failure at some point this season, but the hope is for them to learn from their mistakes and ultimately become more well-rounded players.
"Our agenda is to make sure that we understand exactly what these guys are good at, what we're good at, and then figure out a way to get them better in the areas that they're not good at," Faulk said after practice on Monday. "I told them this, 'We're gonna put you in a position to do what you do well, but there's times we're gonna ask you to do what we do well that may be uncomfortable for you. That's where the growth is."
Whether it's running between the tackles, navigating short-yardage situations, pass-catching or pass-blocking, each of Colorado's running backs holds different strengths and weaknesses. Sophomore Micah Welch likely isn't beating DeKalon Taylor in a 40-yard dash, but the former should have the edge in short-yardage situations.
"We're putting them in uncomfortable spots, asking them to figure it out, and then when they don't figure it out, show them the things that's necessary for them to figure it out," Faulk said.
Coach Deion Sanders has harped on running the ball better throughout the offseason after losing quarterback Shedeur Sanders and a talented group of wide receivers to the NFL. Simply put, battling quarterbacks Kaidon Salter and Julian "JuJu" Lewis need help in the run game for Colorado's offense to reach its full potential.
"Last year, they just didn't rely a lot on the running game," Faulk said. "This year, coach (Deion Sanders) wants to implement that. I think in every interview, he says we're gonna run the ball."
Along with Welch and Taylor, Colorado hopes to find production out of Dallan Hayden and Coastal Carolina transfer Simeon Price. The room will likely never feature a concrete depth chart on game day, giving coaches the freedom to optimize each down.
Colorado's running backs had a rough season health-wise last year, but Faulk believes his room now holds enough depth to navigate any rough terrain this fall.
"I've got a responsibility to get every guy ready," Faulk said. "If we lose two guys, we'll be good. Not in the sense (of) the talent and what they bring; we won't have that. But as far as the knowledge, the information, and how to execute and what to do, we'll be good."