Colorado Buffaloes Gunning For Touted 4-Star Running Back Recruit
The Colorado Buffaloes' running back room could have a Sunshine State future.
Four-star running back recruit Amari Thomas is closing in on his Friday commitment date, and Colorado is a top contender. Thomas is down to a shortlist of the Buffaloes, South Carolina Gamecocks, Florida State Seminoles and Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets.
The Blountstown High School (Blountstown, Florida) standout spoke with Rivals about his pending pledge and what stands out about each prospective school.
“This process is crazy, but I’ve enjoyed it,” Thomas told John Garcia Jr. of Rivals. “You’ve got to find who and what is truly for you. It’s more than picking a school.
“Now I’ve got business to handle.”
For coach Deion Sanders and company to get through to Thomas, they'll have to surpass three schools closer to his home with top-shelf NIL arsenals.
“South Carolina should be a playoff team, they should have got in last year,” Thomas said. “I loved the official visit, and it was at night time.”
Don't give up on the Seminoles either, whom Thomas committed to back in January and re-visited in June.
“I still believe in Florida State,” Thomas said. “They should have a good season. I try to talk to the coaches there, they have great people inside the building.”
Meanwhile, "Coach Prime" has been pushing for 247Sports Composite's No. 22 tailback of the 2026 class. He's also ranked No. 48 in Florida, a state Sanders hails from, and has forged a pipeline of offensive playmakers through.
While the Buffs may initially miss out on Thomas due to his nearing commitment date, don't rule out Sanders to flip the talented rusher.
“They've been coming at me hard,” Thomas said of Colorado. “They have been talking to me, my mom, doing everything in their power to get me.
“They’re talking about me getting up for a game in September. I like Colorado even though it’s a crazy far trip from home. It may be worth it to play for Coach Prime.”
In 2024 at Marianna (Fla.) High School, Thomas rushed for 1,880 yards and a staggering 34 touchdowns on 12.3 yards per carry in 10 games. He also snagged 14 passes for 247 yards and three scores.
Now with Blountstown, Thomas looks to take his incredible production to the next level.
“After the decision, it’s about my senior season,” Thomas said. “I want to go off and win a state championship. I’m trying to spread the love, because here at the end of the day it’s not about me."
The future of running back at Colorado may go as far as newly hired position coach Marshall Faulk can take it. Dallan Hayden, DeKalon Taylor and Micah Welch bring pop, zip and punch to the current backfield, but a commitment to incorporation and top-level development is uncertain.
Under Faulk's direction, Colorado has a renewed commitment to the ground game. With a rushing threat possibly at quarterback in Kaidon Salter, the Buffaloes could add a much-needed layer to their new-look offense.