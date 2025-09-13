Buffs Beat

What Colorado Buffaloes' Ryan Staub Said After Underwhelming Start At Houston Cougars

Making only his second career start, quarterback Ryan Staub largely struggled in the Colorado Buffaloes' Big 12 opener against the Houston Cougars on Friday. Still, Staub took responsibility for Colorado's loss and vowed to improve.

Jack Carlough

Oct 19, 2024; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Ryan Staub (16) against the Arizona Wildcats at Arizona Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
Oct 19, 2024; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Ryan Staub (16) against the Arizona Wildcats at Arizona Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
Quarterback Ryan Staub's first start in two years was a stinker.

Going up against a fairly average Houston Cougars squad, the Colorado Buffaloes' offense struggled to find consistency, and coordinator Robert Livingston's defense couldn't find answers throughout an embarrassing 36-20 loss on Friday evening. With plenty to fix moving forward, Colorado now stands 1-2 overall and 0-1 in Big 12 Conference play.

Staub, who turned heads last week against Delaware, completed 16 of his 35 passes on the night with one touchdown and two interceptions.

Ryan Staub Takes Blame After Colorado's Loss At Houston

Sep 12, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Ryan Staub (16) scrambles with the ball during the fourth quarter against the Houston Cougars at TDECU Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images / Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

Staub took much of the blame for Colorado's rough offensive performance, particularly in third-down situations. On the night, Colorado converted just four of 14 third downs.

"Third down efficiency. We had two good drives in the first half," Staub said, per BuffStampede's Olver Hayes. "Lot of that falls on me. Put the defense out there too much."

Fortunately for the Buffs, they have a winnable game next week against the Mountain West's Houston Cougars.

"We just gotta stay pushing," Staub said, per Hayes. "We gotta lean on each other and get back to work."

Confidence In Quarterback Room

Sep 6, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Kaidon Salter (3) scrambles for a touchdown in the first quarter against the Delaware Fightin Blue Hens at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images / Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

While coach Deion Sanders may not yet know who he'll start against Wyoming next week, Staub believes the he and fellow quarterbacks Kaidon Salter and Julian "JuJu" Lewis are all capable.

“It’s still solid," Staub said of Colorado's quarterback room, per Yahoo Sports' Nikki Edwards. "We all need to support and help each other.”

Recapping Colorado's First Big 12 Loss

Sep 12, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Cougars running back Dean Connors (44) dives for the end zone pylon as Colorado Buffaloes linebacker Jeremiah Brown (42) defends during the third quarter at TDECU Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images / Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

Just about everything went wrong for Colorado early on both sides of the ball, as Houston jumped out to a 13-0 lead early in the second quarter. The Buffs' tackling issues resurfaced and Staub got off to a slow start in only his second career start.

Colorado settled in midway through the second quarter, aided by a 38-yard rushing touchdown by Simeon Price — the first of his college career.

Despite gaining some momentum before halftime, Colorado opened the third quarter flat. Houston chewed up over eight minutes off the clock on its first drive of the half and never let the Buffs regain any substantial momentum in the game's final 30 minutes

Sep 12, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Cougars wide receiver Stephon Johnson (5) makes a reception as Colorado Buffaloes cornerback Makari Vickers (10) defends during the fourth quarter at TDECU Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images / Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

Wide receivers Omarion Miller and Joseph Williams each had over 50 receiving yards and running back Simeon Price led the Buffs with 51 ground yards.

Defensively, safety Tawfiq Byard led the Buffs with 14 total tackles and also recorded a pass breakup. Safety Ben Finneseth followed with seven tackles and linebacker Shaun Myers had six.

Colorado will host the Wyoming Cowboys next Saturday in its final nonconference game. Kickoff at Folsom Field is set for 8:15 p.m. MT on ESPN.

Jack Carlough
JACK CARLOUGH

Jack Carlough is lead reporter for Colorado Buffaloes on SI. Jack graduated from the University of Colorado with a bachelor's degree in journalism and minors in business and sports media. Born and raised in the Boulder area, Jack began covering Colorado athletics in 2018 and was the head sports editor of the CU Independent during his college career. More recently, he spent over three years as the managing editor of the USA Today Sports Network's Colorado Buffaloes Wire, where he covered Colorado's hiring of head football coach Deion Sanders. Other publications Jack has written for include the Boulder Daily Camera, Left Hand Valley Courier and SB Nation’s Ralphie Report. In 2022, the Colorado Press Association awarded Jack second place in its annual Class 5 Best Sports Column Writing category.

