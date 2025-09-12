Buffs Beat

Colorado Quarterback Ryan Staub Reveals How Loyalty to Buffaloes Paid Off

Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Ryan Staub revealed why he stayed with the program even after coach Deion Sanders brought in two high-profile quarterbacks. Now, the redshirt sophomore gets his chance to lead the Buffaloes as a starter on Friday night in Houston.

Oct 19, 2024; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Colorado Buffalos quarterback Ryan Staub (16) against the Arizona Wildcats at Arizona Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
Oct 19, 2024; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Colorado Buffalos quarterback Ryan Staub (16) against the Arizona Wildcats at Arizona Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
Colorado quarterback Ryan Staub is reportedly set to start on Friday night when the Colorado Buffaloes take on Houston, opening Big 12 Conference play between the two programs.

The Buffaloes sit at 1-1 after falling in their home opener to Georgia Tech before bouncing back with a 31-17 win over Delaware last weekend. That game marked Staub’s first appearance of the season, and he made the most of it.

Staub was one of three quarterbacks who got in the game, joining Liberty transfer Kaidon Salter and five-star freshman Julian Lewis. Out of the group, he looked the sharpest, throwing for 157 yards and two touchdowns as Colorado pulled away.

Aug 29, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders congratulates Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Kaidon Salter (3) following a touchdown pass in the first quarter against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images / Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Why Staub Stayed in Boulder and Waited for His Shot

Sep 6, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Ryan Staub (16) calls for the ball in the second half against the Delaware Fightin Blue Hens at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images / Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Now in his third year with the program, the redshirt sophomore has been with Colorado since coach Deion Sanders arrived in Boulder. He spent the past two seasons backing up Shedeur Sanders, now with the Cleveland Browns, while waiting for his shot.

On Thursday, Staub sat down with CBS Sports Colorado’s Romi Bean and reflected on his decision to stick with the program even after Sanders brought in both Salter and Lewis.

“It’s amazing here and we have the best coach in the country,” Staub said. “I really fell in love with my process and what I was doing. I didn’t care what position I was on the depth chart. I knew if I just got that opportunity, it’s all I needed. I built a life here, and I love it and I want to keep working.”

Now, that opportunity has finally arrived. On Friday night in Houston, Staub isn’t just filling a role — he’s stepping into the moment he’s been preparing for since the day he came to Boulder.

Sep 6, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Kaidon Salter (3) runs for a touchdown in the first quarter against the Delaware Fightin Blue Hens at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images / Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Staub’s Start Could Shift the Quarterback Battle in Boulder

Sep 6, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders during the second half against the Delaware Fightin Blue Hens at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images / Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

If Staub plays well and helps Colorado get a win, he could put himself in the mix to be the full-time starter. Julian Lewis is likely headed for a redshirt year, while Salter remains the top backup.

For now, Salter is still expected to see plenty of reps, and it wouldn’t be a surprise if both quarterbacks rotate on Friday to see who runs the offense more effectively. But this start is a big opportunity for Staub. 

A strong showing in Houston wouldn’t just help the Buffaloes — it could also give him a real shot at locking down the job moving forward.

Is Staub Being Asked to Do Too Much Already?

Apr 27, 2024; Boulder, CO, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders talks to quarterback Ryan Staub (16) during a spring game event at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images / Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Since Sanders left for the NFL Draft and graduated, the Buffaloes have been trying to figure out their quarterback situation. Salter was expected to be the guy this season, while Lewis remains on the sidelines, waiting for his chance.

After some early struggles, the responsibility now falls on Staub to run the offense and keep Colorado competitive in the Big 12. Last season, the Buffaloes won nine games, but that was with Sanders and Heisman Trophy winner Travis Hunter leading the charge. 

Now Staub isn’t just managing the game — he’s being asked to fill the shoes of two star playmakers at once, calling plays, making big throws, and leading a team still finding its rhythm.

Staub will need to prove he can rise to the challenge as his performance in Houston could influence not only this season but also his place in Colorado’s offense moving forward.

